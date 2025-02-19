Virat Kohli and other sporting legends among team owners in world's first all-electric powerboating competition

Former India captain Virat Kohli is among other sporting legends who are team owners in the UIM E1 World Championship, which is the world's first all-electric powerboating competition.

Along with Kohli, there are other high-profile team owners, including basketball legend LeBron James who owns Team AlUla, Rafael Nadal, and NFL great Tom Brady who owns Team Brady. Kohli is the owner of Team Blue Rising.

Team Drogba is owned by Chelsea football star Didier Drogba. Tennis legend Nadal is the owner of Team Rafa. Apart from this, team Aoki Racing is owned by music producer and DJ Steve Aoki, while Latin music star Marc Antony owns Team Miami.

The UIM E1 World Championship, an electric powerboating competition, will feature mixed-gender pilots who are selected from multiple disciplines of racing such as rally, jet ski racing, and Formula 1.

Iconic locations such as Jeddah, Miami, Monte Carlo, and Doha will host the races of this unique competition.

All eyes on Virat Kohli as India set to begin 2025 Champions Trophy campaign

Meanwhile, India will begin their 2025 Champions Trophy campaign against Bangladesh in Dubai on Thursday, February 20. Virat Kohli, among the senior players in the side, will be in focus and expected to deliver in the marquee ICC event.

Kohli will feature in the Champions Trophy for the fourth time after 2009, 2013, and 2017. He has played 13 matches and has scored 529 runs in the history of the tournament at an average of 88.16 with five half-centuries.

The star batter has struggled for form in recent times and will be under pressure to score consistently in the Champions Trophy. However, he did score a fifty in the final ODI of the three-match series against England at home right before the ICC event, where he looked in good touch.

After their match against Bangladesh, India will play Pakistan in the much-awaited clash on February 23, followed by their game against New Zealand on March 2. The Men In Blue will play all of their group stage matches at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai as they are not traveling to Pakistan for the tournament due to security reasons.

