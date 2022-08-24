Virat Kohli spotted in a Doha hotel ahead of Asia Cup 2022

Virat Kohli, who is currently on a break from cricket, was recently spotted in a hotel in Doha, Qatar. Kohli will return to action in the 2022 Asia Cup, which gets underway on August 27 in the UAE.

Kohli enjoyed a good holiday with his family in the UK after skipping the last two series against the West Indies and Zimbabwe. He returned to Mumbai a few days back and started training to gain full fitness ahead of the continental tournament.

Now, just a couple of days before joining the Indian team in the UAE, Kohli was seen in Doha. However, the reason for his travel is unknown. Mondrian Doha, a hotel, shared a short clip on its official Instagram handle where Kohli was seen interacting with the hotel staff.

The hotel captioned the video:

"Welcome to the wonderland," they captioned the video.

Kohli, who has had an extended lean patch with the bat, will look to return to his best in the upcoming Asia Cup. He last scored an international century in the 2019 pink-ball Test against Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

The Men in Blue will begin their Asia Cup campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on August 28.

"Form is temporary, class is permanent" - AB de Villiers backs Virat Kohli to return to form

Former South African cricketer AB de Villiers, a close confidant of Kohli, has backed the star batter to be amongst the runs in the Asia Cup.

Labeling him as one of the greatest cricketers during a chat with NDTV, De Villiers said:

"Virat [Kohli] is one of the greatest cricketers ever to play the game. Form is temporary, class is permanent. Virat remains world-class. Virat and I remain in regular contact. We are friends, and he certainly does not need me to tell him the importance of working hard during a bad patch."

Kohli enjoys a stellar T20I record against Pakistan, scoring 311 runs in seven matches at an average of 77.75.

