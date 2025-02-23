Virat Kohli takes diving catch to create massive record in IND vs PAK Champions Trophy 2025 clash [Watch]

Team India star Virat Kohli took a diving catch to see the back of Naseem Shah in the Champions Trophy 2025 clash against Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium. The veteran batter now also holds the record for most catches by an Indian in ODIs, going past Mohammad Azharuddin's tally of 156 catches.

The dismissal occurred in the 47th over of the innings as Kuldeep Yadav came in for his second-last. Naseem, who was playing proactively, only chipped the ball in the air. The Delhi-born cricketer attacked the ball and put in a full-throttle dive to catch the ball cleanly.

It also proved to be the left-arm wrist-spinner's third wicket, having dismissed Salman Ali Agha and Shaheen Shah Afridi in consecutive deliveries previously.

Watch the clip here:

The Men in Blue, who had lost an important toss, dismissed Pakistan inside 50 overs for 241. Only Saud Shakeel managed to reach a half-century and his 104-run partnership with captain Mohammad Rizwan was decisive after the defending champions were reduced to 47/2 after a decent start.

Khushdil Shah, who was also dismissed by a catch from Kohli for an invaluable 38, proved to be the star cricketer's 158th catch.

Virat Kohli on the cusp of 14,000 ODI runs

Virat Kohli. (Image Credits: Getty)

Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli is only 15 runs away from 14,000 ODI runs and will become the fastest to get to the milestone when he does. With that, he will join Sachin Tendulkar and Kumar Sangakkara in the elusive list. He was dismissed only for 22 runs against Bangladesh.

Should India win the contest against Pakistan, they will likely be assured of a semi-final spot. However, the game looms as a must-win for Rizwan and company as they lost their opening match by 60 runs to New Zealand.

The likes of Haris Rauf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Naseem Shah must come good if the reigning Champions Trophy champions are to defend 241 on a tricky surface.

