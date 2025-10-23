Virat Kohli takes easy catch as Harshit Rana removes Travis Head for 28 in AUS vs IND 2025 2nd ODI [Watch]

By James Kuanal
Modified Oct 23, 2025 14:40 IST
Australia v India - ODI Series: Game 1 - Source: Getty
Virat Kohli completed a complete dolly of a catch. [Getty Images]

Virat Kohli took an easy catch as Harshit Rana dismissed swashbuckling opener Travis Head in the second ODI between India and Australia in Adelaide on Thursday, October 23. The 36-year-old had enough time to hold on to the catch as Head mistimed a delivery, perishing for 28 runs off 40 balls. With the wicket, Kohli and Harshit reduced the Aussies to 54/2.

The dismissal came in the 13th over of Australia’s run chase. Harshit Rana bowled a length ball on the pads, and Head closed the face of the bat at the last minute, getting a massive leading edge. The ball went up high in the sky, and Kohli settled well underneath it at mid-off. He took his time to hold on, taking the catch close to his chest.

Watch the video below:

Harshit Rana and Arshdeep Singh remove Australian openers after an impactful performance with the bat in AUS vs IND 2nd ODI

Harshit Rana and Arshdeep Singh dismissed Australian openers Travis Head and skipper Mitchell Marsh to help India stay on top of Australia in the second ODI. Earlier, the duo contributed 24 (18) and 13 (14), respectively, to help the Men in Blue post 264/9 after being reduced to 226/8. The duo added 37 runs for the ninth wicket.

Rohit Sharma looked brilliant with the bat after initial struggles. The right-handed batter scored 73 runs off 97 balls, comprising two sixes and seven fours. Shreyas Iyer and Axar Patel also chipped in with 61 (77) and 44 (41), respectively. Captain Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli departed for 9 and 0, respectively.

Adam Zampa starred with the ball for Australia, finishing with figures of 4/60. Xavier Bartlett and Mitchell Starc also shared three and two wickets, respectively.

In response, the Aussies were 65/2 after 14 overs at the time of writing. Matthew Short and Matt Renshaw are batting at the crease.

Team India must win the match to stay alive in the series. They lost the series opener by seven wickets via the DLS method.

Follow the AUS vs IND 2025 2nd ODI live score and updates here.

About the author
James Kuanal

James Kuanal

Twitter icon

James has been covering cricket news for Sportskeeda for 3+ years with over 1 crore readership. He has been following the game since 2002 and has not looked back since. A breaking news specialist, he has a previous 3-year work experience at Times of India, English Jagran, NDTV and others, covering all news categories, including sports.

James holds a Master’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a diploma in Sub-editing and Design which shaped his sports reporting career. During the course of his education, he learned about the 5W1H format, fact-checking, ethics, SEO, pyramid structure, etc, which enable him to produce compelling content for his readers. His exploits in reporting have led him to exclusively cover numerous ICC events and IPL.

James comes from Jharkhand and is highly inspired by legendary India captain MS Dhoni. He is a staunch supporter of the ICT and is loyal towards the CSK. When not immersed in his favorite sport, James likes watching Bollywood songs.

Know More

Edited by James Kuanal
bell-icon Manage notifications