Virat Kohli takes spectacular catch as Washington Sundar dismisses Matthew Short for 30 in AUS vs IND 2025 3rd ODI [Watch]

India’s Virat Kohli pulled off a brilliant catch to dismiss Australia’s Matthew Short in the third ODI of the three-match series. The match is being played on Saturday, October 25, at the Sydney Cricket Ground.The breakthrough came on the third ball of the 23rd over of Australia’s innings. Washington Sundar tossed one up outside off, tempting Short into a sweep. He connected well but hit it flat and straight to forward square, where Kohli displayed sharp reflexes to complete a stunning catch, giving the off-spinner his first wicket of the match.Watch the video of the dismissal here:The right-handed batter made 30 off 41 balls, including two fours. Short’s wicket left the hosts at 124/3 after 22.3 overs.India strikes at regular intervals as Australia batters fail to convert starts into big inningsAustralia skipper Mitchell Marsh won the toss and opted to bat first. The opening pair of Marsh and Travis Head started well, adding 50 runs off 45 balls. Mohammed Siraj then claimed India’s first wicket, dismissing Head for 29 off 25 balls (including six fours) in the final over of the powerplay, breaking the 61-run opening stand.Meanwhile, Axar Patel struck in his second over and 16th of Australia’s innings, removing Marsh. The right-handed batter made 41 off 50 balls, including five fours and one six. Matthew Short and Matt Renshaw then added 36 runs off 44 balls for the third wicket. Washington Sundar dismissed Short for 30 as another Aussie batter failed to capitalize on the start.At the time of writing, the visitors were 140/3 after 27 overs, with Renshaw (27) and Alex Carey (5) at the crease.Meanwhile, Australia has already clinched the three-match series, having won the first ODI at Perth by seven wickets and the second game at Adelaide by two wickets.