Virat Kohli thanks Ravi Shastri and coaching staff in heartfelt Instagram post, "Your contribution has been immense"

As the Ravi Shastri and Virat Kohli era comes to an end, headlines have all been about the tributes, the milestones, and the achievements India had under the duo.

In what came as a heartfelt thank you, Kohli took to Instagram to pay rich tribute to Shastri and the coaching staff on Wednesday (November 10). He posted three images of himself with the managing staff and captioned it:

"Thank you for all the memories and the amazing journey we've had as a team with you all. Your contribution has been immense and will always be remembered in Indian cricket history. Wish you the best moving forward in life. Until next time ⭐🤝"

You can view the post below:

"Part of our bigger family": Virat Kohli on Ravi Shastri and the staff

Post the win against Namibia, India skipper Virat Kohli was rich in his praise for Shastri and the managing staff for their contribution.

"Big thank you to all those guys, they've done a tremendous job all these years keeping the group together. Great environment with them around, they were an extended part of our bigger family. They've contributed immensely to Indian cricket as well. A big thank you to all of them from all of us."

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has appointed Rahul Dravid as Shastri's successor. Dravid will take charge of the team from the upcoming home series against New Zealand starting November 17.

Virat Kohli was one of the big names alongside Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya. Rohit Sharma will lead the squad with KL Rahul as his deputy.

India’s T20I squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (Vice-Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel, Mohd. Siraj

Edited by Diptanil Roy