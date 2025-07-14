"Virat performed better, the angrier he got" - Former India cricketer's huge statement on Shubman Gill before Day 5 of ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test

Sanjay Manjrekar believes Team India skipper Shubman Gill will have to identify what brings the best out of him while batting. He pointed out that the in-form batter looked tentative at the crease during the final session on Day 4 of India's ongoing Lord's Test against England in London.

The former India cricketer opined that Gill seemed to be unsettled after being subjected to hostility from the English players. Manjrekar cited the example of Kohli, who thrived on anger.

He emphasized that while Kohli performed better when angry, another former India captain, MS Dhoni, preferred calmness. Suggesting that Gill should figure out which of the two would benefit him as a batter, the cricketer-turned-commentator wrote on X:

"Gill suddenly looking tentative last evening had a lot to do with the hostility he got at the crease from England. Virat performed better, the angrier he got. Dhoni the exact opposite. Gill must decide what gets the best out of him as batter, calmness or anger."

England were bundled out for 192 in their second innings, setting a 193-run target. India were off to a dismal start with the bat, finishing 58/4 at Stumps. Shubman Gill was out LBW off pacer Brydon Carse's bowling after scoring six runs from nine deliveries.

After his dream run in the first two Tests of the series, the talented batter bagged back-to-back failures (16 and 6) at Lord's. He is the leading run-getter of the rubber, amassing 607 runs across six innings at an average of 101.16.

"Had a lot to do with the kind of climate and the vibe he got from the fielders" - Sanjay Manjrekar on Shubman Gill's scratchy knock on Day 4 of ENG vs IND 2025 Test

Sanjay Manjrekar noted that Shubman Gill was beaten multiple times during his brief stay at the crease. He highlighted that the Indian captain has been in terrific form lately, but he aggression of English players may have gotten the better of him on this occasion.

It is worth mentioning that Gill was involved in a heated exchange with England opener Zak Crawley on Day 3. Indicating that it could have played a role in the 25-year-old's early dismissal, Manjrekar told ESPNcricinfo:

"He (Shubman Gill) was beaten four times and he hadn't been beaten that many times in the whole series. I am sure that atleast at this stage of his career, despite a short sample size, what happened on the evening of Day 3 has to be the reason why he looked so tentative in this final session..

"Because with the form and ability he has, his entire body language and just missing balls had a lot to do with the kind of climate and the vibe he got from the fielders around him."

Team India opener KL Rahul remained unbeaten on 33 at Stumps on Day 4. For the hosts, Brydon Carse bagged two scalps, while Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer claimed one wicket each.

