Virender Sehwag denies reports of being approached for chief selector’s post by BCCI

Former India batter Virender Sehwag has denied reports that he has been approached by the Board of Control of Cricket in India for the chief selector’s post.

News reports on Thursday (June 22) claimed that the former cricketer was in the race to become the next BCCI chief selector of the senior men’s cricket team.

The post has been lying vacant since Chetan Sharma resigned in February this year, following a sting operation in which he was heard leaking confidential information related to Indian cricketers and team selection.

A TOI report said that it contacted Sehwag to find out if any offer was made to him by the BCCI. The former opener replied with a ‘No’.

Meanwhile, in Sharma’s absence, former India batter Shiv Sunder Das has been in charge as the interim chief selector, with S Sharath (south), Subroto Banerjee (central) and Salil Ankola (west) as other members of the panel.

BCCI @BCCI



The



MS Dhoni became the first Captain (in Men's cricket) to win all three ICC trophies in limited-overs cricket 🏻 🏻 #OnThisDay inThe @msdhoni -led #TeamIndia , beat England to lift the ICC Champions Trophy.MS Dhoni became the first Captain (in Men's cricket) to win all three ICC trophies in limited-overs cricket #OnThisDay in 2️⃣0️⃣1️⃣3️⃣The @msdhoni-led #TeamIndia, beat England to lift the ICC Champions Trophy. 🏆 MS Dhoni became the first Captain (in Men's cricket) to win all three ICC trophies in limited-overs cricket 👏🏻👏🏻 https://t.co/dhiAFJ2xSf

On Thursday, the BCCI put out a job advertisement on its website, inviting applications for the post of member of men’s selection committee. The last date to apply for the post has been set as June 30.

Search for chief selector: How Sehwag’s name came into the picture?

As per rules in the BCCI constitution, the chairman of selectors has to be from the North Zone, as Sharma represented the same zone. Some reports emerged on Thursday, claiming that former India opener Sehwag was among the frontrunners for the post.

A report in PTI, though, claimed that the remuneration being offered by the BCCI could be the biggest hurdle with regard to bringing Sehwag on board. The chairman of the senior selection panel is paid ₹1 crore annually, while the four other members get ₹90 lakh per annum.

A BCCI official was quoted as telling PTI on conditions of anonymity:

“During CoA’s time, Viru was asked to apply for head coach’s job, and, then, it went to Anil Kumble. It is unlikely he will apply himself, and also the pay package isn’t something that will be financially viable for someone of his stature.”

BCCI @BCCI NEWS



Tests

ODIs

T20Is



Here's the schedule of India's Tour of West Indies



#TeamIndia | #WIvIND NEWSTestsODIsT20IsHere's the schedule of India's Tour of West Indies 🚨 NEWS 🚨2️⃣ Tests3️⃣ ODIs5️⃣ T20IsHere's the schedule of India's Tour of West Indies 🔽#TeamIndia | #WIvIND https://t.co/U7qwSBzg84

Dilip Vengsarkar, Kris Srikkanth, Sandeep Patil and Kiran More are among the few prominent names from Indian cricket who have occupied the post of chief selector of the senior men’s team in the past.

Poll : 0 votes