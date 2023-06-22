Virender Sehwag 'makes the cut' as India's chairman of selectors, but unlikely to apply due to pay package: Reports

Former Indian legendary opener Virender Sehwag could represent North Zone in the selection committee and also become the chairman of selectors, replacing former chief selector Chetan Sharma.

However, reports from PTI suggest that the pay package from the BCCI for the position is not lucrative enough to snap up a big name like Sehwag. The current salary for the chairman of selectors is reportedly INR 1 crore.

Here's what a BCCI official told PTI on conditions of anonymity about Virender Sehwag's potential as a chief selector:

"During CoA's time, Viru was asked to apply for head coach's job and then it went to Anil Kumble. It is unlikely he will apply himself and also the pay package isn't something that will be financially viable for someone of his stature. But if we talk about stature, only he makes the cut from North Zone."

The source also stressed on the importance of BCCI increasing the salary of the chairman of selectors

"It is not that BCCI can't pay a chairman of selectors at least Rs 4-5 crore. It can actually solve a lot of these conflict of interest issues which prevent prominent players from even thinking of coming into selection committee."

BCCI official on importance of having veteran Indian cricketers as chairman of selectors

The BCCI official also spoke about why it was important for someone who has a strong mind and someone who can make tough decisions to become the chairman of selectors.

The official gave the example of former Indian cricketer Dilip Vengsarkar who played a crucial role in the emergence of Virat Kohli and who also took strong decisions during the infamous Greg Chappell era.

Here's what the source stated:

"When Dilip bhai was chairman, he had to make a choice between S Badrinath and Virat Kohli. He saw a few India A games in Australia and he knew whom to back. Rest is history. He could stand his ground in front of Greg Chappell before that."

Former Indian cricketer Shiv Sundar Das from the East Zone is currently leading the selection committee until a new chairman of selectors is appointed.

