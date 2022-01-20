Virender Sehwag to miss a couple of matches in Legends League Cricket

India Maharajas captain Virender Sehwag will miss the first couple of games of Legends League Cricket, scheduled to commence today (January 20) in Oman.

Former Indian captain Mohammad Kaif has revealed that Sehwag will miss out on a few games due to personal reasons. Addressing a press conference on the eve of the start of the tournament, Kaif said:

“Sehwag has some personal issues so could not come for the opening match. He may join later, I will lead the Indian side in the first two matches."

Sehwag was last seen in action during the Road Safety World Series last year where he represented India Legends.

Mohammad Kaif to lead in place of Virender Sehwag

Kaif, who is part of the Delhi Capitals support staff in the IPL, will lead in place of Sehwag. The former India cricketer has previous experience captaining the domestic circuit and is looking forward to the experience.

“I have captained in a lot of matches including at the domestic level. I've also been a coach, mentor and do commentary now in my involvement with the game for many years. So it will be a lot of fun. Looking forward to it,” Kaif added.

India Maharajas will begin their campaign against Asia Lions captained by Misbah-ul-Haq on January 20 (Thursday) at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground. Every team will play each other twice in a round-robin format and the top two teams will clash in the summit clash on January 29.

India Maharajas squad: Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Badrinath, RP Singh, Pragyan Ojha, Naman Ojha, Manpreet Gony, Hemang Badani, Venugopal Rao, Munaf Patel, Sanjay Bangar, Nayan Mongia, and Amit Bhandari

Edited by Diptanil Roy