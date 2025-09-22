Virender Sehwag picks MS Dhoni in rapid fire game post IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match [Watch]

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag picked legendary captain MS Dhoni in a rapid-fire game post the India-Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Super Four clash on September 21. Sehwag and his former Indian teammate Irfan Pathan were posed with questions across several categories to make their picks.While the duo picked Sachin Tendulkar as the Greatest of all Time (GOAT), they parted ways when it came to the choice for the best captain. Sehwag went for India's 1983 World Cup-winning captain, Kapil Dev, while Pathan picked Sourav Ganguly, under whom he made his Indian debut.When it came to picking a player who defined speed and power, Sehwag chose Dhoni, calling him the most powerful and the fastest runner between wickets during his time.Here is a video of the same (via Sony Sports Network X handle):Virender Sehwag helped India win the 2007 T20 World Cup and the 2011 ODI World Cup, alongside Dhoni, who led the side on both occasions. Meanwhile, Pathan was also part of the former, including winning the Player of the Match award in the final against Pakistan.Virender Sehwag and Irfan Pathan pick the Mr.Consistent of cricketVirender Sehwag and Irfan Pathan picked Sachin Tendulkar as the most consistent cricketer of all time. Pathan also named Virat Kohli at No. 2 for his consistency in the ODI format (via the source mentioned above).Tendulkar and Kohli are India's all-time leading run-scorers across formats with 34,357 and 27,599 runs, respectively. While the former is also the all-time leader in international centuries with 100, Kohli is second with 82.The duo played massive roles in helping India win the 2011 ODI World Cup at home. Kohli was also a key figure in India's next three ICC titles - the 2013 Champions Trophy, 2024 T20 World Cup, and 2025 Champions Trophy.Tendulkar retired after an illustrious 24-year international career in 2013, while Kohli recently walked away from the Test and T20I formats. Virat Kohli is still active in the 50-over format, where he is the all-time leader in centuries with 51. He overtook Tendulkar's previous record of 49 ODI centuries in the 2023 World Cup in India.