  • home icon
  • Cricket News
  • Asia Cup 2025
  • Virender Sehwag picks MS Dhoni in rapid fire game post IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match [Watch]

Virender Sehwag picks MS Dhoni in rapid fire game post IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match [Watch]

By Venkatesh Ravichandran
Modified Sep 22, 2025 16:16 IST
Mumbai Sports And Fitness - Source: Getty
MS Dhoni and Virender Sehwag helped India dominate world cricket in the late 2000s [Credit: Getty]

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag picked legendary captain MS Dhoni in a rapid-fire game post the India-Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Super Four clash on September 21. Sehwag and his former Indian teammate Irfan Pathan were posed with questions across several categories to make their picks.

Ad

While the duo picked Sachin Tendulkar as the Greatest of all Time (GOAT), they parted ways when it came to the choice for the best captain. Sehwag went for India's 1983 World Cup-winning captain, Kapil Dev, while Pathan picked Sourav Ganguly, under whom he made his Indian debut.

When it came to picking a player who defined speed and power, Sehwag chose Dhoni, calling him the most powerful and the fastest runner between wickets during his time.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Here is a video of the same (via Sony Sports Network X handle):

Ad

Virender Sehwag helped India win the 2007 T20 World Cup and the 2011 ODI World Cup, alongside Dhoni, who led the side on both occasions. Meanwhile, Pathan was also part of the former, including winning the Player of the Match award in the final against Pakistan.

Virender Sehwag and Irfan Pathan pick the Mr.Consistent of cricket

Virender Sehwag and Irfan Pathan picked Sachin Tendulkar as the most consistent cricketer of all time. Pathan also named Virat Kohli at No. 2 for his consistency in the ODI format (via the source mentioned above).

Ad

Tendulkar and Kohli are India's all-time leading run-scorers across formats with 34,357 and 27,599 runs, respectively. While the former is also the all-time leader in international centuries with 100, Kohli is second with 82.

The duo played massive roles in helping India win the 2011 ODI World Cup at home. Kohli was also a key figure in India's next three ICC titles - the 2013 Champions Trophy, 2024 T20 World Cup, and 2025 Champions Trophy.

Tendulkar retired after an illustrious 24-year international career in 2013, while Kohli recently walked away from the Test and T20I formats. Virat Kohli is still active in the 50-over format, where he is the all-time leader in centuries with 51. He overtook Tendulkar's previous record of 49 ODI centuries in the 2023 World Cup in India.

About the author
Venkatesh Ravichandran

Venkatesh Ravichandran

Twitter icon

Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year. He loves cricket because of the diversity of the playing fields and its unparalleled nuances, which no other sport presents. He also enjoys the analytical and quantitative side of the sport, which originates from his MBA degree and 10 years of experience in the IT industry in companies like Infosys, Atos and TCS.

Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.

He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.

He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series.

Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news

Quick Links

Edited by Venkatesh Ravichandran
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications