Virender Sehwag's brother arrested by Chandigarh police in ₹7 crore cheque bounce case: Reports

Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag's brother Vinod Sehwag has landed in legal trouble over a ₹7 crore cheque bounce case, NDTV report. Vinod was arrested at the Manimajra in Chandigarh, and has filed a bail application, with the hearing scheduled for March 10.

Along with Vinod, two other individuals, Vishnu Mittal and Sudhir Malhotra, were arrested by the police. The three are the directors of Xalta Food and Beverages Company. They had issued seven ₹1 crore cheques to Shree Naina Plastics owner Krishna Mohan Khanna.

Khanna disclosed that Xalta Food and Beverages Company purchased goods from his factory and, in return, gave him seven different cheques. However, the cheques were dishonored by the bank because of insufficient funds in the account.

As per the aforementioned report by NDTV, Khanna filed a complaint against the three after the cheques bounced. The report suggested that the court declared Vinod and the other two directors as fugitives in 2022. As per the court's order, a police case was registered on September 25, 2023.

Virender Sehwag announced his retirement from all forms of competitive cricket in 2015

Virender Sehwag made a name for himself as one of the most explosive opening batters across formats. The swashbuckling batter became the first Indian player to hit a triple century in Test cricket with a 309-run knock against Pakistan in Multan.

He hit another triple century in the format, scoring 319 runs against South Africa in Chennai. Sehwag finished his career with 17,253 runs in international cricket. The 46-year-old was part of India's 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 ODI World Cup-winning squads.

Sehwag announced his retirement on October 20, 2015, his 37th birthday. Announcing the decision to hang his boots, he wrote on X:

"I hereby retire from all forms of international cricket and from the Indian Premier League. A statement will follow."

His statement read (via ESPNcricinfo):

"Cricket has been my life and continues to be so. Playing for India was a memorable journey and I tried to make it more memorable for my team-mates and for the Indian cricket fans. I believe I was reasonably successful in doing so. For that, I wish to thank all my teammates over the years - some of the greatest players of the game.

"I would like to thank all my captains, who believed in me and backed me to the hilt. I also thank our greatest partner, the Indian cricket fan for all the love, support and the memories. I also want to thank everyone for all the cricketing advice given to me over the years and apologise for not accepting most of it! I had a reason for not following it: I did it my way!"

Following his retirement, Sehwag has made a name for himself as a commentator and a cricket expert.

