"We never give big statements" - Virender Sehwag explains reason behind India's unbeaten World Cup streak against Pakistan 

Virender Sehwag has explained the reason behind India's unblemished winning streak over arch-rivals Pakistan in World Cups. The former opener said while Pakistan focuses on giving "big statements" before every such match, the Indians give priority to preparation and therefore handle the pressure better.

Virender Sehwag's comments came in a chat on ABP News on Monday, six days ahead of the 2021 T20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan. He was asked to reply to a Pakistani news anchor's remarks about Pakistan "tareekh badal denge" (changing the date) in the clash while also giving his opinion on how India's players manage pressure bette. Virender Sehwag said:

"If I talk about the 2011 World Cup or the 2003 World Cup, we are under less pressure because our position remains better than Pakistan in the World Cup. So in my opinion, when we play with that attitude, we never give big statements. There are always some big statements from the Pakistani side like he [Pakistani news anchor] said at the starting of his show that "We are going to change the date". India never says such things because they go better prepared. And when you go better prepared, you already know what the result would be."

India and Pakistan have faced each other on five occasions in the T20 World Cup since 2007, with the former tenaciously winning all matches. India have also won all seven matches against Pakistan in the 50-over World Cups, taking their total record to 12-0. However, Pakistan have a lead of 3-2 in Champions Trophy matches.

"Pakistan has more chances to defeat India in the T20 format" - Virender Sehwag

Virender Sehwag also talked about how the T20 format presents Pakistan with a better opportunity to break the hot streak than ODIs.

He said even one player can single-handedly change the complexion of a T20 game, which offsets India's preparation advantage. The former cricketer asserted:

"We are listening to the same thing for the past many years. And the buildup is always the same that it's a huge game and it is. This topic is always in the discussion that Pakistan hasn't won a match against India in the World Cup and the debate about whether they can win this time is the same too."

Sehwag added:

"But if we talk about the current scenario and this format then I think this is where Pakistan always has more chances because they might not play that well in the longer 50-over format. In this format, even one player can defeat any team. But still, Pakistan hasn't been able to do that, we'll see what happens on the 24th."

This is the first time Virat Kohli and not MS Dhoni will lead India in a T20 World Cup match against Pakistan. Dhoni, however, will still be in the camp as a mentor and India will hope that they can make it 13-0 in his presence.

