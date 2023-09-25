"Visa nahi to gadi leke nikle" - Fans react as Babar Azam gets fined for overspeeding

Pakistan captain Babar Azam was reportedly fined by Karachi police for exceeding the speed limit while driving his Audi car on the Punjab Motorway on Monday.

It is worth mentioning that this isn't the first time that Babar has landed in trouble with the police. Earlier this year, he was caught by officials for not having a proper number plate on his vehicle.

While he was just asked to change his number plate on that occasion, Babar was fined this time around for overspeeding. However, the exact amount of the fine hasn't been disclosed.

A number of fans took to social media, reacting to the recent developments. Here are some of the best reactions:

On the cricketing front, Babar Azam has an important assignment coming up. He will lead Pakistan at the upcoming ICC ODI World Cup 2023 in India, starting October 5.

Babar Azam and company were the last to obtain visa for ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

Pakistan were the last team to receive visas to travel to India for the ICC event. Due to the delay, they were forced to cancel a pre-World Cup team bonding trip to Dubai.

They are now expected to travel to India on Wednesday. The visas were granted on Monday after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) wrote a letter to the ICC to express their disappointment over the delay.

The Men in Green will face New Zealand in their first warm-up match in Hyderabad on September 29. The game is set to be played behind closed doors due to security concerns.

Their second and final warm-up fixture will be against Australia in Hyderabad on October 3. Pakistan will open their World Cup 2023 campaign with a clash against the Netherlands at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on October 6.

Pakistan squad: Babar Azam (c), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Shaheen Afridi, Saud Shakeel, and Hasan Ali.