Vitality T20 Blast 2023: How did the international stars fare on Day 14 of the league?

The 14th day of the Vitality T20 Blast 2023 saw two South Group fixtures and as many North Group fixtures. Hampshire beat Middlesex by five runs in a closely fought contest to win three games on the trot. In the second South Group game, Essex beat Sussex comprehensively by five wickets.

Yorkshire emerged victorious against Leicestershire in the North Group fixture in Leicester. At the Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street, Durham beat Northamptonshire convincingly by four wickets to get back to winning ways.

On that note, let’s have a look at how the international stars fared on the 14th day of the Vitality T20 Blast 2023.

Ben McDermott (Hampshire) – 47 (34)

James Vince (Hampshire) – 5 (5)

Liam Dawson (Hampshire) – 3* (2) & 1/34 (4)

Nathan Ellis (Hampshire) – 1/26 (4)

Pieter Malan (Middlesex) – 18 (15)

Adam Lyth (Yorkshire) – 5 (10)

Dawid Malan (Yorkshire) – 2 (4)

Shan Masood (Yorkshire) – 23 (20)

David Wiese (Yorkshire) – 50* (32) & 0/22 (3)

Dominic Bess (Yorkshire) – 1/7 (1)

Wiaan Mulder (Leicestershire) – 46 (40)

Rehan Ahmed (Leicestershire) – 1 (5) & 3/21 (4)

Naveen-ul-Haq (Leicestershire) – 0 (1) & 1/39 (4)

Chris Lynn (Northamptonshire) – 24 (24)

David Willey (Northamptonshire) – 17 (13) & 1/20 (3)

Andrew Tye (Northamptonshire) – 15 (7) & 1/22 (1.5)

Alex Lees (Durham) – 30 (24)

Michael Jones (Durham) – 15 (13)

Ashton Turner (Durham) – 31* (18) & 0/19 (2)

Bas de Leede (Durham) – 5 (9) & 0/10 (1)

Wayne Parnell (Durham) – 2 (4) & 2/35 (4)

Ravi Bopara (Sussex) – 50 (31) & 1/33

Shadab Khan (Sussex) – 20 (17) & 1/28 (2.5)

Tymal Mills (Sussex) – 5 (4) & 2/34 (4)

Daniel Lawrence (Essex) – 0 (2)

Daniel Sams (Essex) – 29* (16) & 1/25 (3.3)

Simon Harmer (Essex) – 0/20 (2)

Shane Snater (Essex) – 1/9 (2)

