Vitality T20 Blast 2023: How did the international stars fare on Day 8 of the league?

The eighth day of the Vitality T20 Blast 2023 saw a total of three games being played. There were two South Group fixtures and a lone North Group fixture. Yorkshire beat Nottinghamshire in a close-fought contest to register their first win of this year’s competition.

Essex faced Gloucestershire in their opening game of the Vitality T20 Blast 2023. A solid all-around performance saw them win the game by three wickets to kickstart the competition on a winning note. The game between Somerset and Kent was affected by rain where Somerset won the game by 13 runs on the DLS method.

Let’s have a look at how the international stars fared on the eighth day of the Vitality T20 Blast 2023.

James Bracey (Gloucestershire) - 6 (2)

Marchant de Lange (Gloucestershire) – 17* (7) & 1/7 (0.3)

David Payne (Gloucestershire) – 2/34 (4)

Tom Westley (Essex) – 31* (23)

Daniel Sams (Essex) – 15 (8) & 2/36 (4)

Simon Harmer (Essex) – 6 (11) & 1/18 (2)

Shane Snater (Essex) – 0* (0) & 0/16 (2)

Tom Banton (Somerset) – 12 (8)

Lewis Gregory (Somerset) – 13 (15) & 2/17 (3)

Roelof van der Merwe (Somerset) – 17 (10) & 1/4 (1)

Josh Davey (Somerset) – 8* (10) & 1/28 (3)

Matt Henry (Somerset) – 0 (1) & 1/9 (3)

Peter Siddle (Somerset) – 5 (4) & 2/28 (3)

Joe Denly (Kent) – 1 (3) & 0/29 (2)

Sam Billings (Kent) – 29 (27)

George Linde (Kent) – 13 (11) & 0/16 (2)

Grant Stewart (Kent) – 4 (2) & 2/21 (4)

Wes Agar (Kent) – 6 (4) & 3/18 (4)

Adam Lyth (Yorkshire) – 12 (14)

Dawid Malan (Yorkshire) – 95* (56)

Shan Masood (Yorkshire) – 34 (23)

David Wiese (Yorkshire) – 11 (8) & 2/32 (4)

Dominic Bess (Yorkshire) – 0* (1) & 0/31 (4)

Alex Hales (Nottinghamshire) – 53 (35)

Colin Munro (Nottinghamshire) – 46 (41)

Samit Patel (Nottinghamshire) – 1/28 (3)

Shaheen Afridi (Nottinghamshire) – 1/29 (4)

