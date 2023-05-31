Vitality T20 Blast 2023: How did the international stars fare on Day 8 of the league?

The eighth day of the Vitality T20 Blast 2023 saw a total of three games being played. There were two South Group fixtures and a lone North Group fixture. Yorkshire beat Nottinghamshire in a close-fought contest to register their first win of this year’s competition.
Essex faced Gloucestershire in their opening game of the Vitality T20 Blast 2023. A solid all-around performance saw them win the game by three wickets to kickstart the competition on a winning note. The game between Somerset and Kent was affected by rain where Somerset won the game by 13 runs on the DLS method.
Let’s have a look at how the international stars fared on the eighth day of the Vitality T20 Blast 2023.
James Bracey (Gloucestershire) - 6 (2)
Marchant de Lange (Gloucestershire) – 17* (7) & 1/7 (0.3)
David Payne (Gloucestershire) – 2/34 (4)
Tom Westley (Essex) – 31* (23)
Daniel Sams (Essex) – 15 (8) & 2/36 (4)
Simon Harmer (Essex) – 6 (11) & 1/18 (2)
Shane Snater (Essex) – 0* (0) & 0/16 (2)
Tom Banton (Somerset) – 12 (8)
Lewis Gregory (Somerset) – 13 (15) & 2/17 (3)
Roelof van der Merwe (Somerset) – 17 (10) & 1/4 (1)
Josh Davey (Somerset) – 8* (10) & 1/28 (3)
Matt Henry (Somerset) – 0 (1) & 1/9 (3)
Peter Siddle (Somerset) – 5 (4) & 2/28 (3)
Joe Denly (Kent) – 1 (3) & 0/29 (2)
Sam Billings (Kent) – 29 (27)
George Linde (Kent) – 13 (11) & 0/16 (2)
Grant Stewart (Kent) – 4 (2) & 2/21 (4)
Wes Agar (Kent) – 6 (4) & 3/18 (4)
Adam Lyth (Yorkshire) – 12 (14)
Dawid Malan (Yorkshire) – 95* (56)
Shan Masood (Yorkshire) – 34 (23)
David Wiese (Yorkshire) – 11 (8) & 2/32 (4)
Dominic Bess (Yorkshire) – 0* (1) & 0/31 (4)
Alex Hales (Nottinghamshire) – 53 (35)
Colin Munro (Nottinghamshire) – 46 (41)
Samit Patel (Nottinghamshire) – 1/28 (3)
Shaheen Afridi (Nottinghamshire) – 1/29 (4)
