Vitality T20 Blast 2023: How did the international stars fare on Day 9 of the league?

The ninth day of the Vitality T20 Blast 2023 saw some brilliant individual performances. Warwickshire continued their fantastic form as they registered their fourth win on the trot by defeating Northamptonshire in the only North Group fixture on the day.

Glamorgan faced Middlesex in a high-scoring fixture and Glamorgan emerged victorious by 29 runs at the Merchant Taylor’s School Ground in Northwood. In Southampton, Surrey beat Hampshire by six wickets to register their third win of the competition.

Here is a look at how the international players fared on the ninth day of the Vitality T20 Blast 2023.

Colin Ingram (Glamorgan) – 92* (51)

Pieter Malan (Middlesex) – 11 (11)

Glenn Maxwell (Warwickshire) – 0 (1)

Danny Briggs (Warwickshire) – 1/22 (3)

Chris Lynn (Northamptonshire) – 7 (6)

David Willey (Northamptonshire) – 33 (27) & 2/33 (4)

Andrew Tye (Northamptonshire) – 8* (5) & 2/52 (4)

Ben McDermott (Hampshire) – 18 (13)

James Vince (Hampshire) – 88* (56)

Liam Dawson (Hampshire) – 2/18 (4)

Nathan Ellis (Hampshire) – 0/46 (3.5)

Mason Crane (Hampshire) – 1/43 (4)

Will Jacks (Surrey) – 83* (57)

Sam Curran (Surrey) – 8 (8) & 1/28 (4)

Tom Curran (Surrey) – 11 (12)

Sunil Narine (Surrey) – 7 (3) & 1/22 (4)

Chris Jordan (Surrey) – 0/34 (3)

Sean Abbott (Surrey) – 1/13 (3)

