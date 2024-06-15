Vitality T20 Blast 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Essex vs Sussex, Match 50

Eight encounters were played in the T20 Blast on Friday, June 14. In the North Group, Lancashire continue to lead the standings with 10 points after bagging five wins. Yorkshire, Derbyshire, Birmingham, Leicestershire, and Northamptonshire are occupying the second, third, fourth, fifth, and sixth spots, respectively, with six points apiece.

Meanwhile, Worcestershire, Durham, and Nottinghamshire are in the bottom three positions with four, four, and two points, respectively.

Vitality T20 Blast 2024 - North Group Points Table Pos Team Played Won Lost Tied N/R Net RR Points 1 Lancashire 6 5 1 0 0 1.69 10 2 Yorkshire 5 3 2 0 0 0.502 6 3 Derbyshire 6 3 3 0 0 0.479 6 4 Birmingham 5 3 2 0 0 0.425 6 5 Leicestershire 6 3 3 0 0 0.226 6 6 Northamptonshire 5 3 4 0 0 0.175 6 7 Worcestershire 6 2 4 0 0 -0.468 4 8 Durham 5 2 3 0 0 -1.087 4 9 Nottinghamshire 6 1 5 0 0 -1.841 2

Trending

Moving to the South Group, Sussex lead the standings with eight points after bagging four wins. On the other hand, Somerset are second with eight points with four wins.

Surrey, Essex, and Hampshire are in the third, fourth, and fifth positions with seven, six, and six points, respectively. Glamorgan (5), Kent (4), Gloucestershire (3) and Middlesex (3) occupy the bottom four positions, respectively.

Vitality T20 Blast 2024 - South Group Points Table Pos Team Played Won Lost Tied N/R Net RR Points 1 Sussex 5 4 1 0 0 1.05 8 2 Somerset 6 4 2 0 0 0.93 8 3 Surrey 5 3 1 0 0 0.469 7 4 Essex 6 3 3 0 0 -0.291 6 5 Hampshire 6 2 2 0 2 -0.466 6 6 Glamorgan 5 2 2 0 1 0.14 5 7 Kent 5 2 3 0 0 0.92 4 8 Gloucestershire 5 1 3 0 0 -0.551 3 9 Middlesex 7 1 5 0 1 -2.153 3

How exactly did the games pan out?

In the day's first game, Nottinghamshire registered a one-run win via the DLS method over Worcestershire. Batting first, Worcestershire posted 141/6 in 20 overs. In response, Nottinghamshire smacked 100/3 in 15 overs, winning the game.

Delving into the second match, Yorkshire posted 145 runs in 19.5 overs. Daniel Briggs and Jake Lintott picked up three wickets each. In reply, Warwickshire finished the game in 18.1 overs. Sam Hain was the hero of the match, scoring 53* runs off 40 balls.

In the third game, Lancashire got all-out for 162 runs in 18.5 overs. Scott Currie picked up a four-wicket haul. In response, Leicestershire managed only 137/9, suffering a 25-run loss.

The fourth encounter of the day between Surrey and Gloucestershire ended in a nail-biting tie. Batting first, Gloucestershire posted a dominating 170/6, courtesy of Beau Webster's 40-run knock. In reply, Surrey also racked up 170, thanks to Jason Roy's 55.

In the fifth game, Somerset posted 55/6 in five overs due to rain. Kent racked up 46/5 in five overs, helping the opposition win by 14 runs via the DLS method. The sixth game between Hampshire and Middlesex ended without a result.

In the seventh match, Northamptonshire notched up 193/8 in 20 overs, courtesy of Breetzke's 94-run knock. In response, Derbyshire posted 123/3 runs in 11 overs and secured a 24-win via the DLS method.

In the day's last contest, Essex posted 178/9 in 20 overs, thanks to Dean Elgar (54) and Michael Pepper (51). In reply, Essex finished the game in 15.4 overs with eight wickets in hand. Harrison Ward smacked 68 runs to take his side over the line.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback