Vitality T20 Blast 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Surrey vs Sussex, Match 52

On Saturday, June 15, Durham and Nottinghamshire clashed in the North Group match of the Vitality T20 Blast 2024. The second game saw Surrey and Sussex squaring off against each other in the South Group.

Lancashire Lightning lead North Group with 10 points after winning five out of six matches, boasting a strong net run rate of +1.690. Yorkshire Vikings are in second place with six points from three wins out of five matches.

Derbyshire Falcons, Birmingham Bears, Leicestershire Foxes, and Northamptonshire Steelbacks, are tied in third place with six points each. Durham follows with five points, having won two matches out of six, with a negative NRR of -1.087.

Worcestershire Rapids have secured four points from two wins while Notts Outlaws are at the bottom with three points, having won only one game.

Pos Team Played Won Lost Tied N/R Net RR Points 1 Lancashire Lightning 6 5 1 0 0 1.69 10 2 Yorkshire Vikings 5 3 2 0 0 0.502 6 3 Derbyshire Falcons 6 3 3 0 0 0.479 6 4 Birmingham Bears 5 3 2 0 0 0.425 6 5 Leicestershire Foxes 6 3 3 0 0 0.226 6 6 Northamptonshire Steelbacks 5 3 2 0 0 0.175 6 7 Durham Cricket 6 2 3 0 1 -1.087 5 8 Worcestershire Rapids 6 2 4 0 0 -0.468 4 9 Notts Outlaws 7 1 5 0 1 -1.841 3

In the South Group, Surrey defeated Sussex on Saturday and strengthened their first position with nine points in their tally. Similarly, with four wins in six games, Somerset and Sussex are ranked second and third, having an NRR of +0.930 and +0.405, respectively.

Essex are placed fourth with three wins while Hampshire, Glamorgan, and Kent, occupy the fifth, sixth, and seventh positions, respectively, winning just two games each. Gloucestershire and Middlesex complete the table with just one victory in their accounts.

Pos Team Played Won Lost Tied N/R Net RR Points 1 Surrey CCC 6 4 1 1 0 0.841 9 2 Somerset CCC 6 4 2 0 0 0.93 8 3 Sussex Sharks 6 4 2 0 0 0.405 8 4 Essex 6 3 3 0 0 -0.291 6 5 Hampshire Hawks 6 2 2 0 2 -0.466 6 6 Glamorgan 5 2 2 0 1 0.14 5 7 Kent Spitfires 5 2 3 0 0 0.92 4 8 Gloucestershire 5 1 3 1 0 -0.551 3 9 Middlesex 7 1 5 0 1 -2.153 3

Surrey solidifies top spot with fourth win over Sussex at Vitality T20 Blast 2024

Durham met Nottinghamshire in the first game. Durham batted first for five overs and scored 58 runs. Graham Clark scored a quick-fire 15-ball 31-run knock while captain Alex Lees backed him with his 22 off 15. However, rain interrupted the play, and the match ended with no result

In the second game, Sussex won the toss and restricted Surrey to 184/8. Dominic Sibley scored 24 off 17 and gave Surrey a decent start while Laurie Evans (41) and Jamie Smith (45) supported him with their 40-plus knocks. Rory Burns and Tom Curran added 22 and 24 runs, respectively, to the total.

Danny Lamb of Sussex took a three-wicket haul while skipper Tymal Mills and Ollie Robinson picked up two wickets apiece.

In reply, Sussex were bundled out for 130 in 18.1 overs. John Simpson (25), Jack Carson (24), Fynn Hudson-Prentice (23), and Robinson (20) were among the major run-getters.

Tom Curran led Surrey’s bowling attack, taking three wickets. Daniel Lawrence, Gus Atkinson, and Spencer Johnson also claimed two wickets each.

