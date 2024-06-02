Vitality T20 Blast 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Warwickshire vs Nottinghamshire, Match 15

On Saturday, June 1, a doubleheader was played between Leicestershire vs Derbyshire and Warwickshire vs Nottinghamshire at Edgbaston in Birmingham. Derbyshire and Warwickshire won.

Northamptonshire and Warwickshire are the joint table toppers of the North Group with four points. However, Northamptonshire have a better net run rate of +1.700 than Warwickshire (1.323).

Lancashire, who have the best net run rate of +2.497 among the 10 teams, occupy the third position with two points. Leicestershire descended from second to fourth following their loss to Derbyshire by four wickets, while Derbyshire moved from seventh to sixth with a positive NRR of +0.206.

Yorkshire, Worcestershire, Nottinghamshire and Durham retained their fifth, seventh, eighth and ninth spots, respectively.

Vitality T20 Blast 2024 - North Group Points Table Rank Teams Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR 1 Northamptonshire 2 2 0 0 0 4 1.7 2 Warwickshire 2 2 0 0 0 4 1.323 3 Lancashire 2 1 1 0 0 2 2.497 4 Leicestershire 2 1 1 0 0 2 1.288 5 Yorkshire 2 1 1 0 0 2 0.56 6 Derbyshire 2 1 1 0 0 2 0.206 7 Worcestershire 2 1 1 0 0 2 -1.71 8 Nottinghamshire 2 0 2 0 0 0 -2.155 9 Durham 2 0 2 0 0 0 -3.09

In the South Group, Surrey leads with four points. Kent, Somerset, Gloucestershire and Sussex are close behind, each having won one game, with positive NRRs of 4.9, 0.628, 0.626 and 0.05, respectively.

Essex have lost both their matches, while Hampshire, Glamorgan and Middlesex were defeated in their first games. Hampshire and Glamorgan are in sixth and seventh place, with Essex and Middlesex at the bottom.

Vitality T20 Blast 2024 - South Group Points Table Rank Teams Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR 1 Surrey 2 2 0 0 0 4 0.654 2 Kent 1 1 0 0 0 2 4.9 3 Somerset 1 1 0 0 0 2 0.628 4 Gloucestershire 2 1 1 0 0 2 0.626 5 Sussex 1 1 0 0 0 2 0.05 6 Hampshire 1 0 1 0 0 0 -0.331 7 Glamorgan 1 0 1 0 0 0 -0.95 8 Essex 2 0 2 0 0 0 -1.023 9 Middlesex 1 0 1 0 0 0 -4.9

Northamptonshire and Warwickshire dominate North Group of Vitality T20 Blast 2024

Derbyshire and Leicestershire played the 14th game of the Vitality T20 Blast 2024, with the former winning by four wickets.

Leicestershire won the toss and elected to bat first. Their openers couldn’t provide a perfect start, but the middle order led the charge, with skipper Peter Handscomb scoring an unbeaten 75-run knock off 51 as they scored 175-6.

Patrick Brown, Samit Patel and Zak Chappell picked up two wickets each for Derbyshire.

In response, Leicester dismissed their opposition’s top order for 31 inside five overs. However, a 102-run stand between Wayne Madsen (43) and Samit Patel (64) backed by Brooke Guest's 10-ball 20-run unbeaten knock helped them achieve the target with five deliveries to spare.

In the next game, Warwickshire chose to bat first and posted a modest total of 149. Robert Yates was the highest-scorer with 68 off 48, featuring eight boundaries. Olly Stone took a three-wicket haul for Nottinghamshire, while Luke Fletcher picked up two wickets.

In response, Joe Clarke (28), Alex Hales (32) and Matthew Montgomery (33) were the major run-getters, as the side were bowled out for 127 in 19.2 overs. Dan Mousley bagged a three-wicket haul, while Danny Briggs, Hasan Ali and Jake Lintott claimed two wickets each for Derbyshire.

