"Vo ball swing hogi sochkar aaye the to aaj meine spin wali ball de di!" - Top 10 funny memes as India storm past South Africa in 2023 World Cup

Team India's dominant run in the 2023 World Cup continued on Sunday (November 5) as they beat South Africa by 243 runs at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Courtesy of the win, the Men in Blue have sealed the top spot in the points table in the league phase.

After being asked to bat first, India notched up 326/5 in 50 overs on a dry surface. Virat Kohli (101*) anchored the innings perfectly with a composed century. Shreyas Iyer (77) played a crucial knock and stitched together a crucial partnership with Kohli. Other batters chipped in with handy cameos.

It was one-way traffic in the second innings as Indian bowlers were too hot to handle for the South African batters. Ravindra Jadeja spun a web around them and had a five-wicket haul to derail their innings.

Mohammed Shami and Kuldeep Yadav complemented him well by scalping two wickets apiece as they combined to skittle out the Proteas team for a paltry 83 runs.

"It wasn't an easy pitch today" - Team India captain Rohit Sharma after beating South Africa in 2023 World Cup match in Kolkata

At the post-match presentation, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma reflected on the comprehensive win, saying:

"If we look at how we fared in the last three games, we played quite better, in terms of adapting to the situation. We were put under a little bit of pressure against England. We lost three wickets upfront, and then we got ourselves collected and got a decent score, and then the seamers did the job for us.

"The last game as well, we lost the wicket in the first over, and then we stitched a very good partnership and got to a good score again, and then again, the seamers came to the party."

He added:

"It wasn't an easy pitch today, you needed someone like Kohli to bat the situation. Not to forget Shreyas Iyer as well, creating that partnership for us and getting the runs on the board. We knew we had the runs on the board, it was time to keep the ball in the right areas, which we did."

India will next face the Netherlands team next Sunday (November 12) at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.