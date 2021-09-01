"Virat Kohli's initial trigger movement missing in this series" - VVS Laxman explains reason behind the Indian skipper's struggles in England

Former Indian cricketer VVS Laxman has opined that Virat Kohli's initial trigger movement, which brought the Indian captain a lot of success during the 2018 series against England, is missing in the ongoing rubber.

Speaking to ESPNcricinfo, Laxman reckoned that the lack of initial trigger movement has resulted in Kohli's front foot going towards the off stump and, as a result, he is poking at deliveries that he left during his successful stint in 2018.

Laxman explained:

"I just feel that Virat Kohli's trigger movement, which he successfully displayed during the 2018 series is missing. Right from the first Test match, I have maintained that whenever he is shuffling, his right leg is almost on the first stump because of which he is playing at the balls he left during the 2018 series."

More than the lack of runs, it is the repetitive nature of Virat Kohli's dismissals that has been a major disappointment.

Virat Kohli is getting out in this series in the same manner as he was getting out in the 2014 Test Series in England. #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/KSWjKfmbRQ — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) August 25, 2021

The Indian captain was dismissed while poking at deliveries on and outside off stump in each of his five innings.

He scored his first half-century of the series in the second innings of the Leeds Test but once again fell while nicking a delivery from Ollie Robinson which he probably should have left.

"The discipline we expect from Virat Kohli is missing in this series" - VVS Laxman

Further elaborating on his point, the former middle-order batter stated that if Virat Kohli brings back the initial trigger movement, it will allow him to leave the ball outside off stump as his front foot will be on middle stump.

VVS Laxman said:

"I think once he shuffles then his right leg will be on the middle stump and he will know where his off stump is and he is much more careful about balls on and around the off stump. Once he gets his eye in, we know Virat Kohli is someone who capitalizes on the loose deliveries."

Laxman signed off by stating that the kind of discipline one expects from Kohli is missing in the current series. According to the 46-year-old, the reason behind it is the lack of initial trigger movement.

"But the kind of discipline we expect from Virat Kohli is missing and that's because of his initial trigger movement."

Virat Kohli will be eager to exorcise his demons when he takes center stage at The Oval.

The Indian skipper does not have a good record at the venue - 75 runs in four innings - and the tourists will hope that history does not repeat itself in the all-important Test.

