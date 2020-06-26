VVS Laxman feels Sourav Ganguly-Rahul Dravid partnership crucial for Indian team's success

Former Indian batsman VVS Laxman discussed how the administrative partnership between the BCCI President Sourav Ganguly and the National Cricket Academy head Rahul Dravid could help the Indian cricket team achieve success in every format. The 45-year-old cricket pundit believed that the higher-ups should have excellent co-ordination with the team captain also.

During his appearance on the Star Sports Cricket Connected Show, VVS Laxman talked about the new roles that Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid have taken up. Earlier, all three batsmen represented India and brought about a revolution in Indian cricket. Their iconic performances helped India record some memorable wins. They were a part of the Fab 4 group that also featured Sachin Tendulkar.

The partnership between Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid is great: VVS Laxman

VVS Laxman played 134 Test matches for India

After serving as the President of the Cricket Association of Bengal for four years, Sourav Ganguly became the BCCI President in October 2019. In the last few months, Ganguly has made several bold decisions, which have helped Indian cricket. On the other side, Rahul Dravid joined the NCA as the academy's head in July last year. Dravid has played a pivotal role in the improvement and rise of youngsters.

VVS Laxman lauded their partnership and said:

"It is great! The partnership between BCCI President Ganguly and National Cricket Academy (NCA) Head Dravid. If the Indian team wants to be successful in every format, then this partnership is of utmost importance."

The former Cricket Advisory Committee member also believed that the Indian team captain also needs to be a part of this process to produce the best results.

"I think everyone is important, the team captain, NCA Head and BCCI President," Laxman concluded.