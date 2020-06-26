×
Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
Advertisement

VVS Laxman feels Sourav Ganguly-Rahul Dravid partnership crucial for Indian team's success

  • Sourav Ganguly became the BCCI President last year, while Rahul Dravid is the head of NCA.
  • VVS Laxman lauded the partnership between Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid.
Vinay.Chhabria
CONTRIBUTOR
News
Modified 26 Jun 2020, 19:05 IST
Sourav Ganguly is the BCCI President, while Rahul Dravid is the head of NCA
Sourav Ganguly is the BCCI President, while Rahul Dravid is the head of NCA

Former Indian batsman VVS Laxman discussed how the administrative partnership between the BCCI President Sourav Ganguly and the National Cricket Academy head Rahul Dravid could help the Indian cricket team achieve success in every format. The 45-year-old cricket pundit believed that the higher-ups should have excellent co-ordination with the team captain also.

During his appearance on the Star Sports Cricket Connected Show, VVS Laxman talked about the new roles that Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid have taken up. Earlier, all three batsmen represented India and brought about a revolution in Indian cricket. Their iconic performances helped India record some memorable wins. They were a part of the Fab 4 group that also featured Sachin Tendulkar.

The partnership between Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid is great: VVS Laxman

VVS Laxman played 134 Test matches for India
VVS Laxman played 134 Test matches for India

After serving as the President of the Cricket Association of Bengal for four years, Sourav Ganguly became the BCCI President in October 2019. In the last few months, Ganguly has made several bold decisions, which have helped Indian cricket. On the other side, Rahul Dravid joined the NCA as the academy's head in July last year. Dravid has played a pivotal role in the improvement and rise of youngsters.

VVS Laxman lauded their partnership and said:

"It is great! The partnership between BCCI President Ganguly and National Cricket Academy (NCA) Head Dravid. If the Indian team wants to be successful in every format, then this partnership is of utmost importance."
Advertisement

The former Cricket Advisory Committee member also believed that the Indian team captain also needs to be a part of this process to produce the best results.

"I think everyone is important, the team captain, NCA Head and BCCI President," Laxman concluded.
Published 26 Jun 2020, 19:05 IST
Indian Cricket Team VVS Laxman Sourav Ganguly BCCI
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 24
COCC 104/3 (10 ov)
WIC *86/5 (7.2 ov)
LIVE
Winterthur CC need 19 runs in 16 remaining ball
COCC VS WIC live score
Match 14 | Today, 08:30 PM
Helsinki Cricket Club
KK Stadin ja Keravan Kriketti
HCC VS SKK preview
Match 23 | Today
ZNCC 132/4 (10 ov)
WIC 68/8 (10 ov)
Zurich Nomads CC won by 64 runs.
ZNCC VS WIC live score
Match 22 | Today
OTC 88/5 (8.3 ov)
COCC 84/8 (10 ov)
Olten CC won by 5 wickets
OTC VS COCC live score
Match 4 | Yesterday
GICB 166/0 (10 ov)
VFNR 103/5 (10 ov)
Gros Islet Cannon Blasters won by 63 runs.
GICB VS VFNR live score
Match 21 | Yesterday
WIC 79/7 (10 ov)
COCC 84/2 (8.2 ov)
Cossonay CC won by 8 wickets
WIC VS COCC live score
Match 19 | Yesterday
ZNCC 118/7 (10 ov)
WIC 89/7 (10 ov)
Zurich Nomads CC won by 29 runs.
ZNCC VS WIC live score
Match 20 | Yesterday
WIC 145/2 (10 ov)
POCC 90/8 (10 ov)
Winterthur CC won by 55 runs.
WIC VS POCC live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
Darwin and District One day Cup 2020
ECN Czech Super Series 2020
European Cricket League 2020
Finnish Premier League 2020
St Lucia T10 Blast 2020
PDCT10 League 2020
West Indies tour of England 2020
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us
🔍
Get the free App now
❤️ Favorites Edit
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी