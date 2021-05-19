VVS Laxman provides 2 reasons for Mohammed Siraj’s meteoric rise 

Mohammed Siraj has the world at his feet right now, with the past few months seeing his stock rise exponentially. VVS Laxman has backed the pacer for great success, providing two reasons that have contributed to his growth.

The fast bowler enjoyed a stunning Test debut in Australia and backed it up with a strong showing in the England series on home soil. Mohammed Siraj, who also fared well in the now-suspended IPL 2021, is part of the Indian squad that will travel to England for the World Test Championship final and the subsequent England series.

VVS Laxman spoke to Siasat.com, explaining what makes Siraj a standout bowler.

“Siraj is a very skilful bowler. For any fast bowler, there are two very important requirements. Firstly, he must have the ability to swing the ball deceptively. Siraj has this ability in abundance. Secondly, a fast bowler has to be able to bowl long spells. This ability too, Siraj has in him. He has tremendous stamina. He can come back for his third spell and bowl with just as much venom as he did in his first two spells,” said Laxman.

Consistency and persistence have become hallmarks of Mohammed Siraj’s game in his short Test cricket career so far. The 27-year-old’s ability to be patient and keep testing the batsman has paid dividends over the past few months. VVS Laxman hailed Siraj’s ability to bowl long spells, revealing how the pacer finds success despite bowling multiple overs on the trot.

“This ability to maintain his speed, bounce and movement over a long period is what makes Siraj such a dangerous bowler. There is no time for the batsmen to relax. Siraj just keeps coming back again and again and he keeps hammering away at the batsmen. That is why he picks up wickets even in his third spell. It is an important quality for any fast bowler to possess,” explained Laxman.

"Virat Kohli should use Mohammed Siraj for the longer spells" - VVS Laxman

CHAMPIONS 🏆 @bcci pic.twitter.com/mE445SggAe — Mohammed Siraj (@mdsirajofficial) March 7, 2021

India are spoilt for choice when it comes to fast bowlers in red-ball cricket. In his short Test career, Mohammed Siraj has experienced everything from being the lead bowler in Australia to executing a supporting act alongside Ishant Sharma against England.

VVS Laxman advised Indian skipper Virat Kohli to use Mohammed Siraj for long spells, backing the pacer to improve with experience.

“Now in India, we are fortunate to have a battery of good fast bowlers. I feel that skipper Virat Kohli should use Siraj for the longer spells while giving the others short and sharp bursts. I feel that Siraj is only going to improve over time. We have seen him in action in Australia where he played a very important role in our attack and he will become even better with experience,” said Laxman.

The former Indian batsman also emphasized the importance of workload management. In an era of quarantine restrictions and bio-bubbles combined with packed international schedules, VVS Laxman warned Mohammed Siraj against burning himself out.

“However, one of the important things that he has to be careful about is stress-related injuries resulting from work overload. Fast bowlers are often hampered by injury problems. So this is one aspect on which Siraj must focus. He must stay fit and take care to remain injury-free. Then only will he be able to fulfil his potential,” concluded Laxman.

Although India have their frontline pace battery in place for the World Test Championship final, Mohammed Siraj has established himself as the team's fourth-choice seamer. With India set to play six Tests in England, Siraj is likely to receive opportunities to continue his good form in the coming months.

Virat Kohli and Mohammed Siraj consoling Rishabh Pant ❤️



The mutual respect between these sides 🙌#IPL2021 #DCvRCB pic.twitter.com/xb5Z5QxnFR — Wisden India (@WisdenIndia) April 27, 2021