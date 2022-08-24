VVS Laxman joins Team India in UAE ahead of Asia Cup 2022 - Reports

England & India Net Sessions

VVS Laxman has reportedly joined the Indian squad, who are currently preparing for the 2022 Asia Cup in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Rohit Sharma’s side are functioning without the presence of Rahul Dravid as he is currently battling a COVID-19 infection.

The former batter coached the second-string Indian side during the recently concluded 3-0 ODI series win over Zimbabwe. He was also at the helm when the team toured Ireland for a two-match T20 series.

According to a report from Cricbuzz, Laxman has stayed back in Dubai on his return from Harare. Assisting Laxman and the players in Zimbabwe were the likes of Sairaj Bahutule and Hrishikesh Kanitkar, who have also apparently returned following the culmination of the ODI series.

VVS Laxman @VVSLaxman281



#ZIMvIND It was a good performance throughout from our youngsters and proud of the way they played. Thank you for hosting us and well played Zimbabwe It was a good performance throughout from our youngsters and proud of the way they played. Thank you for hosting us and well played Zimbabwe 👏#ZIMvIND https://t.co/PemKE8iaZ4

Players who were part of the Zimbabwe series and were not named in the Asia Cup squad made their way back to the country. The BCCI are yet to name the 47-year-old as the coach for the Asia Cup, as Rahul Dravid's situation continues to be monitored.

"Mr. Dravid is under the supervision of the BCCI Medical team and has mild symptoms. He will join the team once he returns with a negative COVID-19 report."

The team's head coach tested positive for the virus yesterday. The BCCI released a statement which mentioned that he will join the team once he returns a negative report.

India to kick off their Asia Cup campaign with a clash against Pakistan

The Men in Blue will begin their pursuit of a third consecutive and a record-extending eighth Asia Cup title with a clash against arch-rivals Pakistan on August 28 (Sunday).

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Indian captain Rohit Sharma has reached Dubai for the Asia Cup. Indian captain Rohit Sharma has reached Dubai for the Asia Cup. https://t.co/Ss8pTe3QhH

The Rohit Sharma-led side are already dealing with a couple of injury concerns as Harshal Patel and Jasprit Bumrah have already been ruled out of the tournament.

Team India squad for Asia Cup 2022

Rohit Sharma (C), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Who do you think will coach the team at the 2022 Asia Cup? Let us know what you think.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Yasho Amonkar