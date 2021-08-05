IND vs ENG 2021: "He is definitely going to be an inspirational role model for younger bowlers" - VVS Laxman heaps praise on James Anderson 

Former Indian batsman VVS Laxman heaped praise on James Anderson following his stellar bowling spell in the second session on Day 2 of the first Test between India and England. Anderson dismantled the backbone of the Indian batting unit by removing Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli from successive deliveries.

Laxman felt that Anderson delivered what was expected from him with the conditions being in his favor and labeled him an all-time great. The veteran pacer leveled Anil Kumble's tally of 619 Test wickets when he took the wicket of the Indian skipper.

While reminiscing about Anderson's spell in Chennai earlier this year, Laxman added that Anderson's numerous attributes apart from skill make him great. Laxman told ESPN Cricinfo:

"That's why he's an all-time great for me, it's not only the skill he possesses but the kind of attitude and approach, and the kind of mental toughness he has. He is definitely going to be an inspirational role model for younger bowlers. They can learn a lot from Jimmy Anderson and Joe Root is blessed to have such a match-winner at his disposal."

India let themselves down in the second session: VVS Laxman

The visitors got through the initial hour of play without any obstacles. The opening pair of Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul continued their good work from Day 1. However, things started going downhill with the untimely dismissal of Rohit Sharma.

Laxman assessed the dismissal of the middle-order batsmen and felt England would be happy with how they managed to pull things back.

"India also let themselves down after having that wonderful start in the first session. Rohit Sharma just getting out before lunch. Pujara, I thought was tentative and Virat Kohli, I think, should have left the delivery. If you see the replay, the bat was open. Ajinkya Rahane was too restless at the wicket and was lucky to survive the run-out before," opined Laxman.

India are currently at a score of 125-4 with the settled KL Rahul at the crease along with Rishabh Pant. Rain played a spoiled sport on Day 2 with multiple stoppages having already taken place so far.

