VVS Laxman surprised that Ravichandran Ashwin didn't bowl for 20 overs after tea

VVS Laxman is bewildered by Team India's decision to keep Ravichandran Ashwin on hold for almost 20 overs after Tea on the first day of the first Test against England in Chennai.

Ravichandran Ashwin came to bowl in just the eighth over of England's first innings. Bowling disciplined line and lengths, Ashwin got his reward when Rory Burns played a fatal reverse-sweep.

The 34-year-old bowled a lengthy spell, including the last over before Tea. However, he didn't bowl for 20 overs in the last session. During this period, England captain Joe Root grew in confidence and picked up easy runs against the inexperienced pair of Washington Sundar and Shahbaz Nadeem.

In an interview on the Star Sports network, VVS Laxman questioned the tactic of not bowling Ravichandran Ashwin for large swathes after Tea.

"I was a little bit surprised that after Tea, for almost 20-21 overs, Ashwin did not bowl, and that is something which you don't expect when you know Joe Root is their main batsman, and you want to get his wicket as soon as possible," said VVS Laxman.

Joe Root, playing his 100th Test, went on to score a magnificent century, remaining unbeaten on 128 at the end of the day.

The visitors went to stumps with 263 runs on the board for the loss of three wickets.

Ravichandran Ashwin concluded the opening day with figures of 24-2-68-1. Jasprit Bumrah picked the two other wickets to fall on Day 1, that of D Lawrence (0) and D Sibley (87).

Ravichandran Ashwin has to be your primary bowler on Saturday: VVS Laxman

Laxman wants Ravichandran Ashwin to play the role of India's primary bowler on Saturday.

VVS Laxman expounded India's possible strategy on Day 2.

According to the former batsman, Ishant Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah will have to set the tone in the morning. Laxman wants Ravichandran Ashwin to play the lynchpin of the Indian bowling attack, with Nadeem and Sundar to play supporting roles.

"I think first to use the new ball. This one is just 10 overs old; Bumrah and Ishant will have to be spot-on early on, especially with the new batsman coming in, the first 30-40 minutes will set the tone, and then Ashwin has to be your primary bowler who will put pressure on the batsmen. As far as Nadeem and Washington Sundar are concerned, even though they are not getting wickets, they need to play a restrictive role, not give away easy boundaries because if they leak runs, a lot of pressure will come on the experienced India bowlers," said VVS Laxman.

The visitors will start their vigil on Day 2 in a commanding position and will look to score a significant first-innings score. However, Virat Kohli and team will look to make early inroads and thwart the visitors.