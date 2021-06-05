VVS Laxman wants the toss to be done away with for the first Test of a bilateral series 

VVS Laxman has a left-field suggestion to make Test cricket more interesting. The retired cricketer wants the coin toss to be done away with for the first Test of a bilateral series, with the touring captain getting a free choice.

The 46-year-old came up with the innovative solution while speaking to Sportstar. VVS Laxman explained how the move will help in creating a more level playing field.

“Since the home team enjoys a home advantage, maybe, in the first Test of the series, the touring team captain can be asked to decide what he wants to do. The home advantage comes in terms of the pitch the match is played on, so whichever team wins the toss will have the advantage. So, giving away the home advantage will at least help the touring side and it will give them a fair chance to do well in the first Test. At least you are giving them the best chance to compete,” Laxman suggested.

VVS Laxman played 77 away Tests across his career and backed up his unique take with his own experiences. He explained how getting used to the conditions was never easy for him at the start - a phenomenon that has been exacerbated due to the challenges posed by quarantine and bio-bubble restrictions.

“I have always enjoyed playing overseas because it actually pushes a player out of his comfort zone, and you also want to perform in tough conditions. That always gave me and my colleagues a lot of satisfaction but performing in the first Test was always challenging. You have to get used to the conditions and now with a packed schedule and the pandemic with mandatory quarantine rules, it’s never easy for a visiting side as they will not get enough time to prepare,” Laxman said.

“Important that the quality of the wickets is taken care of” – VVS Laxman

2 days of high class Test Cricket ... Pitch is a fair one ... Gives players opportunities if they are willing to do the hard yards ... Bloody love Test Cricket ... #ENGvNZ — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) June 3, 2021

VVS Laxman also had his say on the quality of surfaces being used in Test cricket. The state of the playing surface was a hot topic of debate during England’s tour of India, with the pink-ball Test in Ahmedabad ending in under two days.

Laxman wants the quality of the wickets to be taken care of and admitted he doesn’t like to see a Test get over in two days.

“As a former cricketer and someone who wants Test cricket to be alive and kicking, I feel that it is important that the quality of the wickets is taken care of. We do not want matches to be over in two days. It’s good to produce competitive and challenging wickets, but it should not be such where matches are over in a couple of days,” Laxman concluded.

It will be interesting to see if VVS Laxman’s suggestions ever see the light of day. For now, Test cricket continues to flourish in its traditional format.

