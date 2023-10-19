"Waah.. kya acting kar raha h"- Top 10 funny memes after Virat Kohli hits a six to reach his 48th ODI century & win game for India vs Bangladesh 

Veteran Indian batter Virat Kohli finished yet another chase successfully for his side on Thursday, October 19. He scored a century in the 2023 World Cup match against Bangladesh at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

After opting to bat first, Bangladesh managed their way to 256/8 in 50 overs on a decent batting track. The Indian bowlers performed well again to restrict the opposition to a below-par total in the fourth match in a row.

Rohit Sharma (48) then continued his great form in the ongoing World Cup by giving India another electric start with his elegant stroke-play in the powerplay. Shubman Gill (53) also hit a few sumptuous shots at the other end as the duo put in 88 runs for the opening wicket. However, both perished soon without converting their knocks into big ones.

Virat Kohli took the onus on himself after that and built the innings on the great platform provided by the openers. He played an effortless knock and helped India cruise to a seven-wicket victory in 41.3 overs. Kohli reached his 48th ODI century and finished the match in style with a six off the final ball. En route to 103* (97), he hit six fours and four sixes.

Fans were highly impressed with Virat Kohli's match-winning knock against Bangladesh and expressed their reactions by sharing memes on Instagram. Here are some of the best ones:

I wanted to make a big contribution: Virat Kohli after his century against Bangladesh in the 2023 World Cup

At the post-match presentation, Virat Kohli reflected on his century and said:

"I wanted to make a big contribution. I've had a few fifties in World Cups and I haven't really converted them so I wanted to finish it off this time and hang on till the end. I was telling Shubman even if you dream about a situation like that, you don't go back to sleep."

Speaking about the two early free hits he received during his innings, Kohli said:

"It was a dream to start with a four and a six. I was just looking to hit the gaps, run hard and get the boundaries whenever needed."

He added:

"It's a great atmosphere in the change room. We're loving each other's company, the spirit is there for everyone to see. It's a long tournament and you need that mood in the change room for guys to come out and play like this."

An unbeaten India will next take on New Zealand, who are also unbeaten in the 2023 World Cup, on Sunday, October 22.