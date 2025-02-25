"Wah Angrej ki Aulaad" - Former India spinner hits out at fan for criticizing Hindi commentary of 2025 Champions Trophy

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh lost his cool at a fan who criticized the Hindi commentary of the ongoing 2025 Champions Trophy. The X (formerly Twitter) user called Star Sports' Hindi commentary "cringe".

Harbhajan is part of the Hindi commentary panel, which also features former cricketers like Sanjay Manjrekar, Suresh Raina, Waqar Younis and Aakash Chopra. The comment did not go down well with the 44-year-old, who wrote in reply:

"Wah Angrej ki Aulaad . Shame on you Apni भाषा bolne aur sun k fakr mehsoos hona chahiye [Wow Englishman's son. Shame on you. You should feel proud after speaking and listening to our language]."

Harbhajan Singh announced his retirement on December 24, 2021. He finished his career with 707 international wickets across formats, the third most by an Indian bowler. Since hanging his boots, he has become a commentator and also runs a YouTube channel where he talks about cricket.

India have qualified for the 2025 Champions Trophy semifinals

Team India are placed in Group A of the 2025 Champions Trophy with Bangladesh, Pakistan, and New Zealand. The Men in Blue and New Zealand have qualified for the semifinals after winning their first two matches.

India kicked off their campaign with six-wicket victory over Bangladesh. They followed it up with another six-wicket win, this time over arch-rivals Pakistan. Rohit Sharma and Co. are placed second in the Group A points table.

They will face New Zealand next at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, March 2. The winner of the clash will finish as the table-toppers of the group.

It is worth mentioning that the ICC event is taking place in Pakistan. However, all the 2025 Champions Trophy matches featuring India will be played in Dubai. The hosts have been eliminated from the race to the semifinals.

The first and second semifinals of the tournament are scheduled to be played on March 4 and 5, respectively. The eight-team competition concludes with the final on March 9.

