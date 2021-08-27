Should have represented Pakistan on more occasions than I did: Wahab Riaz

Veteran Pakistan pace bowler Wahab Riaz rues not playing more matches for the national team. Wahab Riaz, who announced an indefinite break from Tests to concentrate on white-ball cricket, has not been a regular starter in the side. However, he hopes to represent Pakistan more in the near future.

Wahab Riaz's most recent outing in national colours was back in December 2020 in a T20I against New Zealand in Hamilton. The left-arm seamer has stayed in and out of the side, but has played well in franchise cricket. Riaz, the second-highest wicket-taker in PSL 2021, grabbed four scalps in the only Hundred game he played this year.

Speaking to PakPassion.net, Wahab Riaz felt he should have played more for Pakistan than he has. The 34-year old especially lamented the time Pakistan's home games were held in the UAE as the pitches were a lot more spin-friendly. As a result, it proved detrimental for plenty of pacers. However, the veteran hopes for more matches in the few years to come.

"Yes, I feel that I should have represented Pakistan on more occasions than I did. But the major setback for me was when Pakistan’s home matches had to be shifted to UAE where spinners were needed more than pace-bowlers. That period of playing home matches in UAE was detrimental to the careers of a lot of Pakistani pace-bowlers. including myself. But who knows what the future holds, there might yet be a few more international matches to come for myself,"

Wahab Riaz in contention to play in the T20 World Cup:

Nevertheless, Wahab Riaz has a fair chance of playing in the upcoming T20 World Cup. With Mohammad Amir out of the frame, the men in green might rely on Riaz for experience. He has 34 wickets in 36 matches and averages 28.55. He has an economy rate of 8.20.

Hence, the 34-year old would be the perfect foil for the likes of Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf and Mohammad Hasnain. Pakistan, clubbed with India, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan in group two, will open its campaign on the 24th of October against India in Dubai.

