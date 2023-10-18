"Waka waka nahi chalaya, hum nahi khelenge"- Top 10 funny memes after South Africa's shocking loss against Netherlands in 2023 World Cup

South Africa suffered their first loss in the 2023 World Cup on Tuesday (October 17). Many termed them as one of the favorites for the title after their dominant performances against Sri Lanka and Australia, which resulted in comfortable victories.

The Netherlands team managed to put brakes on South Africa's march in the tournament with a spirited all-round performance.

They defeated South Africa by 38 runs in the 15th match of the 2023 World Cup at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala. The Dutch side opened their account in the points table and now find themselves above both Sri Lanka and Australia in 8th position.

It was a 43-over per side match due to rain interruption. After being asked to bat first, the Netherlands put on 245/8 in the stipulated amount of overs. The captain Scott Edwards (78*) led his side from the front with a valiant attacking knock after the top-order collapsed meekly. Roelof van der Merwe (29) and Aryan Dutt (23*) also put on decent rearguard efforts to boost the Dutch team's run rate in the death overs.

In reply, South Africa could only reach 207 in 42.5 overs before losing all the wickets. David Miller (43) tried to keep his side in the hunt for a while but could not finish the job. Keshav Maharaj (40) hit some runs in the end to reduce the losing deficit.

Cricket fans on social media enjoyed the match between South Africa and the Netherlands on Tuesday. They expressed their reactions through hilarious memes on social media.

Here is a collection of the best memes:

"The guys have to find answers themselves and bounce back"- South Africa captain Temba Bavuma after a loss against Netherlands

After the conclusion of the match on Tuesday, South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma reflected on the loss, saying:

"I think if you look we got them to 112/6 and from there we wanted to keep them under 200. With the bat we were hoping to build partnerships but kudos to them to keep taking wickets. Whether its a skill set or a complacency thing, we have to discuss. The fielding wasn't the same standard to that was against Australia.

Bavuma further added:

"The guys have to find answers themselves and bounce back from here. You have to let the emotion sip in. It will hurt and it should hurt but we have get back into the journey. Our tournament is not finished. It was a proper display from them. For them to come back from 112/6 to post a competitive score and then picking wickets. Good luck to them for the rest of the tournament."

Do you think the Netherlands can pull off more such wins in the 2023 World Cup and reach the semi-finals? Let us know your opinions in the comments section.