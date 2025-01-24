Wankhede Stadium makes Guinness world record during 50th anniversary celebrations

The Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai became part of a unique Guinness world record. On Thursday, January 23, the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) achieved the Guinness world record for the largest ball sentence. A total of 14,505 balls, including red balls and white balls, have been used at the Wankhede Stadium.

The achievement came as the MCA held a grand celebration as the stadium completed 50 years. It has been one of the most iconic cricket stadiums in Indian cricket history. In 2011, it was at this very venue where India lifted the ODI World Cup as well.

"We are thrilled to announce that the Mumbai Cricket Association has achieved a Guinness World Record for the largest cricket ball sentence at Wankhede Stadium, using 14,505 red & white cricket balls," said MCA president Ajinkya Naik was quoted as saying by NDTV Sports.

"This incredible feat, commemorating the 50th anniversary of the first Test match at Wankhede, is dedicated to the memory of Late Shri Eknath Solkar and other former Mumbai players who have served Mumbai cricket and are no longer with us," the MCA president added.

MCA to give away balls after achieving unique Guinness world record at the Wankhede Stadium

The Mumbai Cricket Association achieved this unique Guinness world record during the 50th-anniversary celebrations of the Wankhede Stadium. In January 1975 (23-29), when the first international cricket match was played at this stadium with India hosting the West Indies.

The late Shri Eknath Solkar had also registered a hundred in that match. The MCA stated that it would give away the balls that were used to achieve this record.

"MCA will give the balls, which were used to achieve this record, to the aspiring cricketers of schools, clubs and NGOs in the city, encouraging them to take inspiration from this record and achieve greater milestones in their careers," a statement by the governing body read.

The Wankhede Stadium is also set to host the fifth and final T20I of the ongoing series between India and England. It will be played on Sunday, February 02. The last international match played at this venue was the third Test between India and New Zealand in November 2024.

