"Want to give all that to England bowlers" - Batting legend's stunning statement on Mohammed Siraj after ENG vs IND 2025 Tests

Former England captain David Gower hailed Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj for his heroics in the recently concluded five-Test series. The 31-year-old led all bowlers in wickets with 23 at an average of 32.43, including two 5-wicket hauls.Furthermore, he was one of only two pacers to play in all five Tests, bowling a remarkable 185.3 overs during the series. Siraj's efforts helped a relatively young and inexperienced Indian side finish their UK tour with a 2-2 draw.Talking about the pacer's phenomenal endurance levels in an interview on the Free Press Journal YouTube channel, Gower said (4:06):&quot;I would love to know what he takes, what he eats and what he drinks because I want to give all that to England's bowlers. For Siraj, one of the things that struck me was he has played all five Tests and was unstinting. Yet, he bowled more than 30 overs in that England second innings (Oval) because seamers had to bowl in those conditions. And he never gave up. He never stopped and never seemed to wilt.&quot;He added:&quot;That's an extraordinary testament to his determination to win and fitness. The thing that struck me was England's bowling has had problems over the last few years in keeping people fit and on the field. So, you rarely get the same attack coming out game after game and yet, here was a man who played all five Test matches, finished bowling 30 overs in the final innings of the series and loved it.&quot;Siraj was the star of India's series-levelling win in the final Test at the Oval, picking nine wickets, including a second innings five-wicket haul.&quot;He couldn't take part in a winning Test match, whereas Siraj could&quot; - David Gower on the Jasprit Bumrah conundrumDavid Gower dismissed the notion of stars being paramount to team victories, pointing to the Jasprit Bumrah conundrum in the India-England series. Despite being widely acknowledged as the world's best bowler, the visitors' two wins in the series came in Bumrah's absence.&quot;When you knew Jasprit would be limited to three Tests, the management had to work out which three games. But the irony here is that their best bowler was, in many ways, the least successful. He couldn't take part in a winning Test match, whereas Siraj could. The thing that always defines good teams is people will step up to fill a gap,&quot; said Gower (via the aforementioned source).He added:&quot;You have to have a ratio in a 11-member team, where if six or seven play well, then you are going to come out on the right end. Therefore, if you have people like Siraj unstinting in their efforts and trying to fill that gap, you are overcoming the loss of someone very special (Bumrah). It is all about the sum of the parts and not necessarily about the individuals.&quot;Bumrah finished with 14 wickets in the three Tests he played at an average of 26 despite India losing two and drawing one of the games.