"Want to win this year's ICC World Cup 2023 scheduled in India" - Babar Azam

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has said that his ultimate goal is to win the 2023 World Cup this year in India. The 28-year-old also underlined the need to keep re-inventing his game to stay in sync with the requirements of modern cricket.

The right-hander has been one of the most prolific all-format players in the last few years. The Lahore-born player is the number-one ranked ODI batter and was the ICC Men's ODI Player of the Year in 2022, averaging 84.87 in nine games with 679 runs.

Speaking to Cricket Pakistan, Babar pointed out that his two main goals are scoring a century in the ongoing season of PSL and be a part of a World Cup-winning team.

"I have a lot to achieve, but my main goal is to score maiden PSL century in this year's season and win PSL for Peshawar Zalmi. I also want to win this year's ICC World Cup 2023 scheduled in India, and I want my country to be named the winning side."

The Pakistan captain wasn't at his best in PSL 2021-22, averaging 38.11 in ten games at a strike rate of 118.68.

Babar, who moved from Karachi Kings to Peshawar Zalmi, has managed 96 runs in three games this season. The Men in Green haven't reached the 50-over World Cup semi-final since the 2011 edition, where they lost to eventual champions India.

"I have tried one or two new shots in practice" - Babar Azam

The elegant right-hander added that cricket is moving ahead quickly, so he' trying to master a few new shots:

"You have to try something different in modern-day cricket. I am sticking to my game. I will continue to play the way I do. I have tried one or two new shots in practice. If I gain more confidence in playing them, then I will apply them in the match. Cricket is getting fast-paced, so you have to adapt to modern-day cricket."

Zalmi are third in the PSL standings, winning two of their three games.

