Waqar Younis likely to step down as advisor to PCB chairman mere weeks after taking charge - Reports 

Former Pakistan bowler Waqar Younis will reportedly resign from his role as Advisor of Cricket Affairs to PCB Chairman, Mohsin Naqvi, after beginning his stint recently. He was handed the role after the likes of Wasim Akram passed on the chance, citing workload and personal reasons.

Younis has worked extensively with the Pakistan cricket team in the past as a member of the coaching staff. The role of advisor was carved within the hierarchy after several complaints of Mohsin Naqvi not being on the mark when it comes to cricketing affairs, and neglecting his role as PCB chairman as he is also the interior minister within the Pakistan government.

According to a report by Cricket Pakistan, Younis has been left frustrated over the lack of cooperation by some select officers in the International Cricket Department, and as a result, has not reported to the office for several days now. The PCB have already placed a job advertisement, inviting new candidates for the role.

“The board has also advertised the post of advisor on cricket affairs and now candidates who have applied would be interviewed. Waqar has not responded to the ad," the source said.

“But in his consultancy role, Waqar was uncomfortable and some influential people in the board, linked to the Pakistan team affairs and international cricket matters, were also not very cooperative with him," another source mentioned.

Although his apparent departure coincides with Pakistan's humiliating 10-wicket loss against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi, the defeat is not linked in any manner with the former cricketer's decision to step down.

The report further states that he might take up a mentoring role within the team in the coming months.

"Involving renowned cricketers and legends in the process is crucial" - Waqar Younis

Waqar Younis made a strong statement at the press conference following his appointment, where he asserted the importance of the involvement of former players like himself in improving the team's current state. He had also outlined a plan of roping in more former players to help the process behind the scenes.

"Cricket's current state is clear: improvements are necessary. While stadiums are important, our focus should be on enhancing the quality of play. Involving renowned cricketers and legends in the process is crucial. The Chairman's idea to involve these figures is excellent, and we've discussed it with some legends. We'll soon announce the names of those who will help advance the sport. I fully support this concept and hope it succeeds," he had said.

Waqar Younis marks the latest entry on the lengthy list of former players who have stepped down from various roles within the current setup.

