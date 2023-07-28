Washington Freedom vs MI New York, Eliminator: Who won today's match in MLC 2023?

MI New York (MINY) defeated Washington Freedom (WAF) by 16 runs in the Eliminator of the Major League Cricket. They will meet the loser from Qualifier 1, which is being contested by Texas Super Kings and Seattle Orcas.

MINY was reduced to 24/2 after losing Monank Patel and Nicholas Pooran early. Shayan Jahangir, who scored 25 runs from 27 balls, was sent back to the pavilion in the 10th over.

Dewald Brevis took the team to a decent total with an excellent half-century. Later, the cameos from Tim David and Steven Taylor got them to a score of 141/7. Saurabh Netravalkar was the pick of the bowlers for WAF. He registered figures of 2 for 25 with ten dot balls to his name.

Trent Boult began MINY's defence by dismissing Matthew Short early. He also returned with the wickets of Glenn Phillips, Akeal Hosein, and Marco Jensen. His 4/20 spell changed the course of the game. Nosthush Kenjige supported him ably, picking up two wickets for 19 runs in his four overs.

Washington Freedom could not recover from the early damage. Marco Jensen gave them a glimpse of hope in the final few overs with 18-ball 28. However, it went in vain as WAF fell 20 runs short of the target.

Washington Freedom vs MI New York, Eliminator: Who won the Player of the Match in today's MLC match?

Image Credit:- Hindustan Times

In the all-important Eliminator, MI New York had a forgettable start as they were reduced to 24 for 2. Nicholas Pooran got out right after the powerplay to add more pressure. Dewald Brevis was left to ensure his team reached a competitive total.

The youngster had a slow start and with Shayan Jahangir's departure, he took a risk-free approach initially. Later, in the 12th over, a six over midwicket and a loft over the deep cover for four kept him going.

Brevis found two sixes and as many boundaries in the span of seven deliveries to move towards his half-century. He got there with a six, over mid-wicket in 34 balls. He departed after making a crucial 41-ball 57 with 4 fours and 3 sixes. His knock helped MI New York to set up a fighting total.

Though Trent Boult's four-fer was equally impressive, it was the youngster's skillful knock that took MI New York to a defendable total in the first place.