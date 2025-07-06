Washington Sundar catches Ben Stokes plumb lbw on the stroke of Lunch on Day 5 of ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test [Watch]

India all-rounder Washington Sundar took the prized scalp of England captain Ben Stokes on the stroke of Lunch on Day 5 of the second Test at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Sunday, July 6. The left-arm spinner caught Stokes plumb for an lbw decision in favor of the tourists as England lost their sixth wicket for 153 in a mammoth 608-run chase.

The dismissal came in the 41st over of England’s second innings, the last ball before Lunch. Sundar bowled a tossed-up delivery around off, and it went with the angle. The ball hit the pads in front of the stumps while Stokes kept his bat behind the front pad. The on-field umpire immediately raised his finger.

The English skipper stayed there momentarily before taking a DRS review. The replay showed the ball would’ve crashed into the top of the middle stump.

Watch the video below:

India need four wickets to beat Ben Stokes-led England in the 2nd Test

A clinical bowling display has helped India dominate England in the second Test on Day 5. Akash Deep bagged four wickets, including two early breakthroughs in the form of Ollie Pope (24) and Harry Brook (23) as England resumed the day at 72/3.

At the time of writing, the hosts were reeling at 153/6 at Lunch on the final day, with Jamie Smith (32 off 53) at the crease. Chris Woakes is likely to join him in the middle during the second session.

Earlier on Day 4, India declared for 427/6 in their second innings. Double centurion Shubman Gill again top scored with 161 off 162 balls, comprising eight sixes and 13 boundaries. They previously gained a 180-run first innings lead as England were bundled out for 407 in response to the visitors’ first innings total of 587.

Following the declaration, Mohammed Siraj struck early, removing Zak Crawley for a duck before Akash Deep struck twice to dismiss Ben Duckett (25) and Joe Root (6).

A win over England will help the tourists level the five-match Test series at 1-1. The hosts won the opening game by five wickets at Headingley.

Meanwhile, the Lord’s in London will host the third Test, beginning July 10.

Follow the live score and updates from the 2nd Test between England and India 2025 here.

