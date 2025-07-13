Washington Sundar cleans up Ben Stokes for 33 to claim third big scalp on Day 4 of ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test [Watch]

India all-rounder Washington Sundar took the prized scalp of England captain Ben Stokes on Day 4 of the third Test at Lord’s on Sunday, July 13. The off-spinner knocked over Stokes for 33 runs off 96 balls as England lost their last recognized batter in the second innings.

The dismissal took place in the 55th over of England’s innings. Sundar bowled a length ball that skidded after landing around off. Stokes went for a slog sweep but missed it altogether. The ball went under the bat and crashed into the middle stump.

Watch the wicket below:

This was Washington Sundar’s third big scalp of the innings, having dismissed Joe Root (40) and Jamie Smith (8). He also scored a valuable 23 in the first essay as India levelled their first innings total with England before getting bundled out for 387.

Washington Sundar is on a roll as India are in pole position against England on Day 4 of the 3rd Test

A clinical bowling display has helped India stay in command of England on Day 4 of the third Test. Apart from Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj provided two early breakthroughs in the form of Ben Duckett (12) and Ollie Pope (4). Jasprit Bumrah took the last two wickets of Brydon Carse and Chris Woakes.

At the time of writing, the hosts were 185/9, with Shoaib Bashir and Jofra Archer at the crease.

Earlier in the match, Root and KL Rahul impressed with their first-innings tons for the two teams, respectively. Meanwhile, World No.1-ranked bowler Jasprit Bumrah bagged a fifer in the first essay.

Team India will be keen to register back-to-back wins at Lord’s following their 151-run triumph at the same venue during the 2021 tour. A win would also help the tourists go 2-1 ahead in the five-match series.

England won the series opener by five wickets at Headingley. The Shubman Gill-led side then fought back with a thumping 336-run win in the second Test at Edgbaston. The five-match series is currently level at 1-1.

Follow the ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test live score and updates here.

