Washington Sundar goes for 26 after taking on Gus Atkinson’s bouncer in ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test [Watch]

By Shankar
Published Aug 01, 2025 16:23 IST
England v India - 5th Rothesay Test Match: Day Two - Source: Getty
Washington Sundar in action on Day 2 at The Oval - Source: Getty

Team India all-rounder Washington Sundar was dismissed by England pacer Gus Atkinson for 26 early on Day 2 of the fifth Test at The Oval on Friday, August 1. The southpaw fell after pulling a short ball into the hands of Jamie Overton at deep square leg in the 68th over of the innings.

The wicket came a couple of overs after Karun Nair fell plumb lbw to Josh Tongue for 57. The twin dismissals dented India's chances of reaching a score closer to 300. It also increased England's chance of wrapping up the innings in the opening session of play.

Watch the video of the dismissal here:

Nair and Sundar put on 65 runs for the seventh wicket to take India past the 200-run mark. Their dismissals left the onus on the pace trio of Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna to add a few runs lower down the order.

India bowled out for 224 on Day 2 at The Oval as England bowlers find their rhythm

India's aim to get to a respectable score on Day 2 of the fifth and final Test was dented after Gus Atkinson took three out of the four wickets. He removed Karun Nair, Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna to claim a five-wicket haul in the first innings.

Josh Tongue took the other wicket of Washington Sundar as India could add a mere 20 runs to their overnight score. Nair emerged as the highest scorer with 57, his first 50+ score since December 2016.

India's innings was built largely on a 65-run stand between Nair and Sundar, who rescued the side from 153/6. Shubman Gill had his first sub-par score in the series as he fell run out for 21.

Sai Sudharsan again impressed at number three, making a patient 38 off 108 balls. Ravindra Jadeja, who has had such a prolific series, also had a poor outing with the bat, making a mere six runs.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava
