Washington Sundar strikes off the first ball to dismiss Ben Duckett in IND vs ENG 2025 2nd T20I [Watch]

Team India all-rounder Washington Sundar dismissed England opener Ben Duckett off the very first ball of his spell in the second T20I at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Saturday, January 25. The left-hander perished for just three runs while trying to play the reverse-sweep straightaway.

Team India skipper Surykumar Yadav introduced spin midway through the powerplay after Arshdeep Singh and Hardik Pandya had a go with the brand new ball. Washington, who came in as a late replacement for the injured Nitish Kumar Reddy, delivered off his first ball on his home ground.

The right-arm off-spinner floated one up as Duckett committed to the reverse sweep quite early. The batter got in a relatively good shape to send the ball away, but was outdone by a touch of extra bounce. The ball hit the top edge and lobbed towards Dhruv Jurel at point for a comfortable catch.

Have a look at the dismissal right here:

Ben Duckett was dismissed for just four by Arshdeep Singh in the series opener at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata. His dismissal in the second T20I left England at 26/2 in the fourth over.

England respond to Ben Duckett dismissal with aggression

England had vouched that they would stick to aggressive cricket after being bamboozled by the Indian spinners in the first T20I. After the early blow by Washington Sundar, England have welcomed the Indian spin barrage with pure aggression.

After Sundar, the likes of Ravi Bishnoi and Axar Patel were also introduced into the powerplay. However, the pair of Jos Buttler and Harry Brook put pressure on the pair straightaway to end with 58 runs at the end of the fielding restrictions.

As of writing, India's fourth spinner, Varun Chakravarthy has also been introduced into the attack right after the powerplay. The mystery spinner came agonizingly close to picking up a wicket much like his Tamil Nadu teammate, but Buttler got a reprieve courtesy of umpire's call after India took a review.

