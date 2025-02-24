Wasim Akram hilariously compares Pakistani bowlers to monkeys after 6-wicket loss to India in 2025 Champions Trophy [Watch]

Pakistani pace bowling legend Wasim Akram recently joked about the number of bananas the team's bowlers consumed during the drinks break of their 2025 Champions Trophy match against India on Sunday, February 23. India clinched a clinical six-wicket win over their arch-rivals at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Akram joked that even monkeys don't eat so many bananas. The cricketer-turned-commentator made these remarks during a post-match show 'Dressing Room'. He said:

"Today, during the first or second water break, a whole tray full of bananas came in. Even monkeys don't eat so many bananas. It's their diet, right?"

Former Pakistan pacer Waqar Younis was also part of the panel discussion. Akram mentioned that their former captain, Imran Khan, would have been furious had he seen them eat so many bananas. He added:

"Imagine if we were eating bananas and skipper Imran bhai saw us. He would have beaten us right there."

You can watch Wasim Akram's clip below:

Expand Tweet

The Pakistani bowlers went down without a fight against India. The Rohit Sharma-led side chased the 242-run target comfortably, courtesy of Virat Kohli's 51st ODI century. He was adjudged the Player of the Match for remaining unbeaten on 100.

"Our average is even poor than Oman and USA" - Wasim Akram disappointed with Pakistan's bowling

During the aforementioned show, Wasim Akram expressed his disappointment over the poor performance of Pakistani bowlers. He even suggested that teams like Oman and the United States of America (USA) have better bowling averages than Pakistan.

The former Pakistan captain said (via The Indian Express):

"Enough is enough. You have made them the stars. In the last five ODIs, Pakistan bowlers have managed to get 24 wickets at an average of 60. That is 60 runs per wicket. Our average is even poor than Oman and USA. In 14 teams who are playing ODIs, Pakistan’s bowling average is second worst."

Slamming the Pakistani selectors for their failure to pick a strong squad for the 2025 Champions Trophy, he said:

"Chairman saab pls call captain, selection committee and coach and ask them what kind of selection they have made. Khusdil Shah and Salam Agha did they ever looked like taking wickets? I am literally shouting for weeks that this squad is not good but chairman said they have assembled the best squad."

Pakistan have been eliminated from the race to the 2025 Champions Trophy semifinals following back-to-back defeats to New Zealand and India.

