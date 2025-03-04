Wasim Akram tries to troll Sunil Gavaskar during 2025 Champions Trophy show; Indian legend gives smart reply [Watch]

Former Pakistan captain Wasim Jaffer recently asked Indian batting legend Sunil Gavaskar about his infamous unbeaten 36-run knock off 174 balls. The innings was played against England in 1975 at the Lord's in the first-ever World Cup match.

Ad

Akram and Gavaskar were part of the panel on the YouTube channel 'Sports Central' for the 2025 Champions Trophy show 'The DP World Dressing Room'. The ex-Pakistani speedster stated that a fan had posted the video of Gavsakar's knock against England at the 1975 World Cup.

Coming up with a witty reply, Gavaskar responded by saying:

"It's from the last century. Let's talk about the 21st century now."

Akram asked Gavaskar the reason behind playing such a slow knock. The prolific run-scorer cheekily stated that he was trying to get some practice for the remaining matches. He said:

Ad

Trending

"I had to play more matches going forward, and a little practice was needed for that. If you bat the entire innings, you get practice. So, look at the next match, I was not out on 65 in 50-60 balls."

Ad

It is worth mentioning that India had to chase a 335-run target in the 1975 World Cup match against England. India finished at 132/3 in 60 overs, suffering a 202-run loss. Sunil Gavaskar opened the batting and remained not out in the game.

"The opening batsman does not have to play only 10 overs" - Sunil Gavaskar urges Rohit Sharma to play longer innings

Sunil Gavaskar believes that being an opener, India captain Rohit Sharma should not throw his wicket after an impressive start. He opined that the veteran batter should look to bat longer.

Ad

Speaking in an interview with Sports Tak, Gavaskar said:

"He just has to play his game. He also has to keep in mind that he is an opening batsman. The opening batsman does not have to play only 10 overs. He does not have to score 40-45 runs in 10 overs. The more overs he plays, the more runs Team India will score."

Sharma has scored 76 runs across three innings in the ongoing 2025 Champions Trophy. His batting exploits will be key for the Men in Blue in the upcoming semifinal against Australia. The knockout clash will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday, March 4.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback