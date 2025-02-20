Wasim Jaffer hilariously trolls Pakistan & Bangladesh after IND vs BAN 2025 Champions Trophy match [Watch]

Former India opener Wasim Jaffer hilariously trolled Pakistan and Bangladesh fans after match number 2 of the ongoing 2025 Champions Trophy. The Rohit Sharma-led Indian team beat Bangladesh by six wickets at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday, February 20, to kick off their campaign with two points.

Pakistan, on the other hand, had a contrasting start. The defending champions suffered a 60-run loss to New Zealand in the opening match of the ICC event at the National Stadium, Karachi, on Wednesday, February 19. The cricketer-turned-commentator made fun of the Men in Green supporters by suggesting that they would be busy calculating how their team could still qualify for the semifinals.

Sharing memes, to sum up the situation of the fans of the three Asian teams, Jaffer wrote on the microblogging platform X:

"Ind, Ban, and Pak fans after the first 2 days of Champions Trophy."

Bangladesh won the toss and chose to bat first against India. Veteran pace Mohammed Shami bowled a stunning spell, claiming his sixth ODI five-wicket haul. Towhid Hridoy was the top performer with the bat for Bangladesh, with a gutsy 100-run knock.

The side were ultimately bundled out for 228. India chased down the target in 46.3 overs with six wickets in hand. Opener Shubman Gill hit his eighth ODI century, remaining unbeaten on 101. He was adjudged the Player of the Match for his stunning batting exploits.

Pakistan and Bangladesh are still not out of the semifinals race in 2025 Champions Trophy

Group A of the 2025 Champions Trophy features India, Pakistan, New Zealand, and Bangladesh. The top two teams of the group will advance to the semifinals of the ICC tournament.

Despite facing a defeat in their first match, Bangladesh can still qualify for the semifinals. They will have to win their remaining two matches against New Zealand and Pakistan and claim a total of four points. If India also end up beating New Zealand and Pakistan, they will qualify with Bangladesh.

Pakistan will also need victories in their remaining two fixtures to stand a chance for the semifinals. If New Zealand also claim victories against India and Bangladesh, they will finish in the top two with Mohammad Rizwan and Co.

