Wasim Jaffer's big statement on KL Rahul: “Every innings of his is going to be scrutinized since Suryakumar Yadav is sitting out”

Despite KL Rahul’s series-winning fifty against Sri Lanka in Kolkata, former India opener Wasim Jaffer reckons that the batter’s performance will remain under scrutiny every time he goes out to bat. Jaffer explained that, apart from his lack of consistency being an issue, Rahul’s presence is also keeping a big name like Suryakumar Yadav out of the ODI playing XI.

Keeper-batter Rahul top-scored for India in their chase of 216 in the second ODI against Sri Lanka at Eden Gardens on Thursday, January 12. He notched up an unbeaten 64 off 103 balls as the Men in Blue registered a series-clinching win by four wickets.

While the 30-year-old played a defiant knock in the game against the Lankans in Kolkata, Jaffer feels that the right-handed batter will remain under the scanner for a couple of key reasons. During a discussion on ESPNcricinfo, he explained:

“When the batting doesn’t perform, you are going to catch the eye. He (Rahul) hasn’t been in great form recently, so every innings of his is going to be scrutinized since Suryakumar Yadav is sitting out. Rishabh Pant is out; Sanju Samson is on his back. It’s understandable that every innings is going to be very critical for him.”

Before his half-century on Thursday, the Karnataka batter had only scored one fifty in his previous nine international innings. He was dismissed for 39 in the first one-dayer of the series against Sri Lanka.

“On bigger occasions, he hasn’t lived up to expectations” - Wasim Jaffer on KL Rahul

Jaffer termed Rahul a class player. At the same time, he backed the theory that the batter hasn’t done all that well against top sides in international cricket. While discussing the right-hander's uneven career graph, the former cricketer commented:

“It’s nice for him to get some winning runs and get into form. His consistency has been an issue even though he is a class player; there is no doubt about it. But on bigger occasions, he hasn’t lived up to his expectations.

“People do talk about it that when he plays against stronger oppositions, KL doesn’t turn up. But he’s a class player. I hope he remains in this kind of form because he is such a fine player.”

Rahul’s inability to perform on the big stage came to the fore during the T20 World Cup 2022. While he notched up half-centuries against Bangladesh and Zimbabwe, he failed to make any significant contributions against Pakistan, South Africa and England (in the semi-final).

