Wasim Jaffer sarcastically wishes Michael Vaughan Happy Friendship Day

Former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer took to Twitter to sarcastically wish former England skipper Michael Vaughan a happy friendship day. The duo have had some intriguing banters on Twitter and this is another humourous jibe taken by Jaffer towards Vaughan.
This is what Jaffer tweeted:
Some of Wasim Jaffer and Michael Vaughan's banters
Wasim Jaffer and Michael Vaughan are both pretty active on Twitter and love to give their opinions on the cricket played around the world. At times, both have been at loggerheads on a topic and it has led to some rib-tickling banter between the two.
One such moment was when Michael Vaughan passed a controversial statement about Kane Williamson and Virat Kohli. Vaughan had stated that if Williamson had been Indian, he would have been the greatest player in the world.
This didn't go down well with Wasim Jaffer as he took a dig at Michael Vaughan with an analogy involving Bollywood superstar Hritik Roshan. He tweeted:
"Extra ungli Hrithik ke paas hai par karta Michael Vaughan hai."
The Mumbai Indians banter
Mumbai Indians has been an extremely successful team and won the last two editions of the IPL. When the Indian team lost the first T20I against England in March this year, Michael Vaughan took a dig at the Indian team by stating that MI was a better T20 side than them.
Wasim Jaffer gave a witty reply. He said that not every team had the luxury of selecting overseas players, indirectly taking a dig at the England team for picking players of other nationalities. He tweeted:
"Not all teams are lucky enough to play four overseas players, Michael."
Arguably the best banter between the duo was when in an interaction with CricTracker, when Michael Vaughan was asked about one account that he would like to block on Twitter, he replied by saying that of Wasim Jaffer.
Wasim Jaffer replied to this with yet another witty tweet as he tweeted a photo of India celebrating their 2007 Test series win against England. Jaffer was a part of the Indian team at that point and Vaughan was England's captain. Wasim Jaffer tweeted: