Wasim Khan steps down as PCB's Chief Executive Officer

In yet another development in Pakistan Cricket, Wasim Khan resigned from his post of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday.

Khan, who was appointed as PCB's CEO in 2019, stepped down from his position five months before the official end of his tenure. The PCB confirmed Khan's resignation in an official statement. It said that the board of governors would 'take up the matter' in a meeting called by Ramiz Raja.

Khan's three-year stint was scheduled to end in February 2022. However, he wasn't expected to get an extension, so his resignation wasn't completely unexpected. Khan, though, will be remembered for his relentless efforts to bring international cricket back to Pakistan.

His stint saw Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and South Africa travel to Pakistan to feature in full-fledged tours. However, his tenure ended on a sour note, as New Zealand and England called off their trips to the country earlier this month, citing security reasons.

Resignations galore in Pakistan cricket after Ramiz Raja's appointment as PCB chairman

Khan's resignation is the third major development in Pakistan cricket since former captain Ramiz Raja took over as PCB chairman last month. Following Raja's appointment as chairman of the cricket board, head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and bowling coach Waqar Younis submitted their resignations.

Misbah cited prolonged periods away from his family during tours and the mental toll of relentless quarantine that players and support staff have to go undergo in the post-COVID-19 world as the reason behind his resignation. He said:

"The quarantine in Jamaica post the West Indies series provided me with an opportunity to reflect on the past 24 months as well as the schedule for international cricket ahead. Considering that I would have had to continue to spend considerable time away from my family and that too in a bio-secure environment, I have decided to step down from the role."

"I understand that the timing may not be ideal, but I don't think I am in the right frame of mind for the upcoming challenges, and it makes sense for someone fresh to step in and take the side forward. The past 24 months have been thoroughly enjoyable, and I want to thank my team and the management for their support. I wish the Pakistan cricket team best of luck in the upcoming events, and will continue to support them every time they will take the field to represent Pakistan," Haq added.

The PCB has appointed former Australian opener Matthew Hayden and former Proteas seamer Vernon Philander as the team's batting and bowling coaches for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

The T20 World Cup is scheduled to start in the UAE next month. Pakistan will open their campaign against India on October 24 in Dubai.

