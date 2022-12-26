"Wasn't even allowed to take my stuff " - Ramiz Raja opens up on his unceremonious exit from PCB

Former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja recently stated that the new management did not allow him to take his things from the office after his sacking.

During a live session on his YouTube channel on Monday, December 26, Ramiz mentioned that the new members raided the PCB office like the Federal Investigation Agency. He added that it felt like a personal attack on him.

Speaking of the new Najam Sethi-led PCB, Ramiz said:

"They attacked me personally as soon as they got control of the cricket board. I wasn't even allowed to take my stuff from the office. These 17 guys were all around the PCB office in the morning, making it seem like a Federal Investigation Agency raid."

He further went on to say that he was deeply hurt by the way he was sacked. Raiz suggested that, as a former Test player, he deserved to be treated with a bit more respect.

Slamming the new PCB team, he claimed that the new office bearers have absolutely no intention of working towards the betterment of the game. Ramiz added:

"They tweeted at 2:15 AM saying that Ramiz Raja has been ousted. I have played Test cricket, and this is my playing field. These things hurt you. It seems as if they have found a messiah from somewhere who is going to do wonders for them. However, we know that they have major flaws.

"They have not come from the development or advancement of cricket. They just want to boss around and enjoy being in the limelight. These people have nothing to do with cricket and have never even picked up a bat in their lives."

Notably, Ramiz Raja's tenure as the PCB chief came to a premature end after he was removed as the chairman after Pakistan's 0-3 defeat in the home Test series against England. Najam Sethi has been named the new PCB chief.

"I was getting zero money but a lot of abuse as the PCB chairman" - Ramiz Raja

Ramiz Raja spoke about how he did not take up the post of the PCB chairman for monetary benefits, indicating that he did not get a salary as it was an honorary post.

He disclosed that he had taken permission from his family members to do the job, given that he was expected to be involved in a lot of controversies. Ramiz stated:

"I was getting zero money but a lot of abuse as the PCB chairman. Before taking up the post, I had asked everyone in my family if I could do this job, as it was an honorary post where there would be no salary. Controversies were bound to happen. They supported me and asked me to take the job. You have to take certain calls just for the sake of respect."

Najam Sethi @najamsethi The cricket regime headed by Ramiz Raja @iramizraja is no more. The 2014 PCB constitution stands restored. The Management Committee will work tirelessly to revive first class cricket. Thousands of cricketers will be employed again. The famine in cricket will come to an end. The cricket regime headed by Ramiz Raja @iramizraja is no more. The 2014 PCB constitution stands restored. The Management Committee will work tirelessly to revive first class cricket. Thousands of cricketers will be employed again. The famine in cricket will come to an end.

Ramiz has expressed displeasure over his sacking. He believes that removing him from his post in the middle of a cricketing season was an unfair move. The 60-year-old feels that should have been given a chance to serve until his three-year tenure officially came to an end.

