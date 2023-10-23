[Watch] 18-year-old Noor Ahmad dismisses Babar Azam in PAK vs AFG 2023 World Cup match

Afghanistan's 18-year-old spinner Noor Ahmad dismissed Pakistan captain Babar Azam in the ongoing 2023 World Cup match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. The left-arm wrist-spinner picked up the big wicket in the 42nd over of the first innings on Monday, October 23.

Babar Azam looked in great touch during his 74-run knock against Afghanistan. The Pakistan skipper smacked Ahmad for a six on the first ball of the 42nd over.

Azam tried to increase the team's run rate and went for another big shot on the fifth ball. However, his timing was not the best and the ball went straight to Mohammad Nabi.

"Smashed for six, Noor Ahmad responds with Babar’s wicket," the ICC captioned the video on Instagram.

Babar Azam, who is currently the world's number-one ODI batter, failed to record his first hundred in the 2023 World Cup. Given the way he was batting earlier today against Bangladesh, it seemed like the Pakistan captain would touch the three-figure mark.

Azam tried to clear the in-field on the off-side but Mohammad Nabi caught the ball inside the 30-yard circle. The Pakistan captain departed to the dressing room after a 92-ball 74, featuring four fours and a six.

Noor Ahmad has been Afghanistan's best bowler so far in today's 2023 World Cup match

Eighteen-year-old Noor Ahmad took advantage of the conditions in Chennai and bagged three wickets against Pakistan. The Afghanistan spinner first got rid of Abdullah Shafique in the 23rd over of the innings.

In the next over of his spell, Ahmad dismissed Mohammad Rizwan caught out.

Ahmad bowled 10 overs, conceding 49 runs and picking up three wickets. His spin partners Rashid Khan and Mujeeb ur Rahman have been wicketless so far. Mohammad Nabi bowled a tidy spell of 1/31 in 10 overs.

