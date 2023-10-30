[Watch] 2011 World Cup-winning teammates Virat Kohli and Suresh Raina share a hug during innings break of IND vs ENG clash in Lucknow

Former Indian batter Suresh Raina caught up with Virat Kohli during the innings break of the India versus England match in the 2023 World Cup on Sunday (October 29) in Lucknow.

It was the reunion of 2011 World Cup winners in Lucknow, as both Kohli and Raina were part of the MS Dhoni-led side that lifted the trophy 12 years ago. Suresh Raina was part of the broadcast team at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in his home state while Virat was playing the match this weekend.

After the first innings of the match against England, a few Indian fielders and bowlers entered the field to do their warm-ups and get ready during the mid-innings break. Suresh Raina's path crossed with Virat Kohli during that time, and both went on to embrace each other warmly.

You can watch the moment in the video below:

Expand Tweet

Virat Kohli endured a rare batting failure against England in the 2023 World Cup

Virat Kohli has been in ominous form in the 2023 World Cup, as he played multiple match-winning knocks and bailed out his side from difficult situations on more than one occasion.

Going into the match against England, he had scored 354 runs from five games in the 2023 World Cup.

However, the law of averages caught up with him, as he could not add runs to that tally on Sunday. He got out for a 9-ball duck and registered his first-ever duck in World Cup matches.

His failure did not have a detrimental effect on India's fortunes in the match. Rohit Sharma stepped up in his absence and played a magnificent knock of 87 on a tricky surface to help India reach a respectable total.

The bowlers then put on another clinical performance to bundle out England for 129. India eventually won the match easily by 100 runs and moved to the pole position in the points table.

Virat Kohli will be back in action on Thursday (November 2) when India takes on Sri Lanka in Mumbai.